Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Energy Transfer LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ET   US29273V1008

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

(ET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
12.18 USD   -2.79%
12/02Energy Transfer Lp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30RBC Lifts Price Target on Energy Transfer to $17 From $16, Notes 'Strong' Q3 Results, Increased 2022 Guidance; Outperform Rating Kept
MT
11/28Insider Buy: Energy Transfer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Transfer LP Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion of Senior Notes

12/05/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced the pricing of its $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.550% senior notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2033 at a price to the public of 99.974% and 99.891%, respectively, of their face value.

The sale of the senior notes is expected to settle on December 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Energy Transfer intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $2.482 billion (before offering expenses) from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness, and for general partnership purposes.

Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the senior notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus filed by Energy Transfer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering of the senior notes may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, copies of which may be obtained from the following addresses:

Barclays Capital Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Phone: 1-888-603-5847

Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com

 

   

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

1 Columbus Circle

New York, New York 10019

Attention: Prospectus Group

Phone: 1-800-503-4611

E-mail: prospectus.cpdg@db.com

BofA Securities, Inc.

200 North College Street

NC1-004-03-43

Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-001

Attn: Prospectus Department

Phone: 1-800-294-1322

Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com

   

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

608 2nd Avenue South

Suite 1000

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Attn: WFS Customer Service

Phone: 1-800-645-3751

Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com

 

You may also obtain these documents for free when they are available by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Energy Transfer LP owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC).

Statements about the offering may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “estimates,” “goals,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of Energy Transfer, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of Energy Transfer. Important information about issues that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by management of Energy Transfer can be found in Energy Transfer’s public periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Energy Transfer undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENERGY TRANSFER LP
12/02Energy Transfer Lp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30RBC Lifts Price Target on Energy Transfer to $17 From $16, Notes 'Strong' Q3 Results, I..
MT
11/28Insider Buy: Energy Transfer
MT
11/28Insider Buy: Energy Transfer
MT
11/15Insider Buy: Energy Transfer
MT
11/14Energy Transfer Lp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Energy Transfer Lp Announces CFO Changes
CI
11/09Insider Buy: Energy Transfer
MT
11/03ENERGY TRANSFER LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
11/03ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENERGY TRANSFER LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 90 441 M - -
Net income 2022 4 687 M - -
Net Debt 2022 47 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 38 699 M 38 699 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 12 558
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,53 $
Average target price 16,32 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marshall S. McCrea Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Long Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford D. Whitehurst Outside Counsel
Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman
Richard D. Brannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP52.25%38 699
SNAM S.P.A.-8.53%17 038
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP43.74%8 232
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.25.41%5 822
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-21.28%3 536
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION82.46%751