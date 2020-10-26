Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Energy Transfer LP    ET

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

(ET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Transfer LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution and Earnings Release and Earnings Call Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1525 per ET common unit ($0.61 on an annualized basis) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The announced quarterly distribution will be paid on November 19, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2020.

Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

In addition, Energy Transfer plans to release earnings for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market closes. The company will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results and provide a company update. The conference call will be broadcast live via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on Energy Transfer’s website at energytransfer.com. The call will also be available for replay on Energy Transfer’s website for a limited time.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent decline in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Energy Transfer LP’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Energy Transfer LP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Energy Transfer LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at energytransfer.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENERGY TRANSFER LP
05:48pSUNOCO LP : Maintains Quarterly Distribution
PR
05:31pENERGY TRANSFER LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution and Earnings Release ..
BU
10/22ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Operating, L.P. Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D..
BU
10/14ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/08Energy Transfer CEO steps down, executives named co-chiefs
RE
10/08ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Announces Executive Management Changes
BU
09/21ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior..
BU
09/01ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Announces Completion of Lone Star Express Pipeline Expansio..
BU
08/11ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10Judge gives U.S. three weeks to detail Dakota Access pipeline options
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 847 M - -
Net income 2020 1 587 M - -
Net Debt 2020 52 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,90x
Yield 2020 19,3%
Capitalization 16 984 M 16 984 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 12 812
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,22 $
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Spread / Highest target 217%
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelcy L. Warren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall S. McCrea President, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Matthew S. Ramsey Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas E. Long Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
John W. McReynolds Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-50.90%16 984
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-37.50%3 611
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-40.30%3 046
TC PIPELINES, LP-29.88%2 115
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.15%956
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION-54.72%335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group