ENERGY TRANSFER LP

Energy Transfer LP Files 2021 Annual Report

02/18/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Energy Transfer makes available on its website, www.energytransfer.com, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and other information filed with or furnished to the SEC. Energy Transfer also will provide any unitholder with a printed copy of its annual report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge upon request. Such requests should be directed in writing to Investor Relations, 8111 Westchester Drive, Suite 600, Dallas, TX 75225.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at energytransfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.energytransfer.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 373 M - -
Net income 2021 5 378 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 857 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,20x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 31 494 M 31 494 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 421
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Marshall S. McCrea President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Long Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford D. Whitehurst Chief Financial Officer
Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman
Matthew S. Ramsey Chief Operating Officer & Director
