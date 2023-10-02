We recently released our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report provides highlights our environmental, social and governance practices including our operational results, pipeline safety programs, risk management, and emissions reduction programs, among others. For a sneak peak, check out some highlights below.

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Transportation We are growing our Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) business with an increasing number of RNG interconnects. At the end of 2022, we had eight RNG plants/interconnects in place, transporting over 5 billion cubic feet.

Carbon Capture and Sequestration We implement carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technologies at several of our existing treating and processing facilities, which allowed us to sequester approximately 94,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022.

Emissions Reductions from Dual Drive In our natural gas compression business, the use of our patented Dual Drive Technology offers the ability to switch compression drivers between an electric motor and a natural gas engine. This allows us to reduce our emissions of various compounds. In 2022, Dual Drive reduced our emissions in nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds by 862,062 tons of carbon dioxide.

Stakeholder Engagement In 2022, our annual public awareness mailing reached more than 2.3 million stakeholders - a record amount for Energy Transfer.

Social Responsibility Energy Transfer donated over $6.8 million as a part of our commitment to being a good neighbor, business partner and valued member of the communities in which our employees live and work. Over 1,500 of our employees volunteered a collective 3,600 hours of their personal time.



Click hereto view the full 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.