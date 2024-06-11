The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) proudly welcomes Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 as its newest members, expanding to 31 members. In the five years since its founding, the PSP has nearly doubled in size and exponentially expanded its impact in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Through collaborative efforts with federal, state, and local leaders, PSP remains dedicated to crafting and executing strategic plans to bolster essential facets of community life, from fostering excellence in education and healthcare to cultivating a skilled workforce and enhancing infrastructure and road safety.

"These organizations are respected leaders within our industry with a long history in the Permian Basin," said Tracee Bentley, the President and CEO of Permian Strategic Partnership. "We are committed in our mission to enhancing the lives of residents across the region, and we are thrilled to have the Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 teams join us in our work. The initiatives spearheaded by the PSP and our members have an immediate positive effect and promise enduring benefits for future generations."

"We are very pleased to be part of the Permian Strategic Partnership alongside so many of our counterparts in the industry," Vicki Granado, Energy Transfer Vice President, Corporate Communications said. "It is important to our employees there that Energy Transfer is not only regarded as a valued business partner in the community, but also as a company that gives its time and resources to help build strong communities. We look forward to working with PSP on its important initiatives to achieve this."

"The Permian Basin region is a strategic growth area for Phillips 66 and we have nearly 400 employees who call this area home," said Bill Johnson, vice president of Midstream Operations for Phillips 66, who will represent Phillips 66 on the Permian Strategic Partnerships' (PSP) board of directors. "Partnering with the PSP demonstrates our company's commitment to supporting the communities where our employees live and work. We look forward to helping PSP fulfill their mission of improving the quality of life for Permian residents."

Since 2019, the PSP has remained dedicated to the Permian Basin. They have committed nearly $160 million in member company contributions through public-private partnerships, leveraging more than $1.5 billion in transformative investments. These efforts have profoundly impacted the region's public schools, healthcare systems, road safety and infrastructure and workforce development opportunities.

###