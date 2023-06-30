Energy Transfer LP is engaged in natural gas operations and natural gas midstream and intrastate transportation and storage activities. The Company offers crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and refined products. The Company's segments include intrastate transportation and storage; interstate transportation and storage; midstream; NGL and refined products transportation and services; crude oil transportation and services; investment in Sunoco LP; investment in USAC; and all other. The intrastate transportation and storage segment and interstate transportation and storage consist of natural gas transportation pipelines, which receive natural gas from other mainline transportation pipelines, storage facilities and gathering systems and deliver the natural gas to industrial end-users, storage facilities, utilities, power generators and other third-party pipelines. The midstream segment consists of natural gas gathering, compression, treating, processing, storage, and transportation.