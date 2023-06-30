Energy Transfer LP : Petroleum Products Support Independence Day
Hear those fireworks? Sounds like July 4th to us! With Independence Day celebrations approaching, we cannot help but think of all the ways oil and natural gas support America's birthday.
Entertainment
Pool floaties - With summer temperatures heating up, many Americans find themselves in or around the water during the holiday weekend. Pool floaties are made of polyvinyl chloride, also known as PVC or vinyl, which is made from natural gas liquids.
Swimsuits - Common swimsuit materials include Lycra, nylon, spandex, polyester, and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). These various fabrics make swimsuits elastic and quick-dry.
Lawn chairs - Who doesn't love to kick back and relax in their favorite chair? Depending on your preference in outdoor furniture, you could be relying significantly on oil and natural gas. Outdoor chairs use synthetic materials for durability, longevity, lightweight, and anti-rust qualities.
Family Photos - You cannot have an Independence Day bash without festive pictures! Modern cell phones have great cameras that help us easily capture precious family moments. Petroleum-based plastics enable smartphones to be durable and lightweight.
Outdoor Cooking
Propane, a natural gas byproduct, is instrumental in fueling grills for BBQs this holiday weekend. Other natural gas byproducts such as polystyrene are used for disposable table clothes, bowls, plates, and utensils. These high demand items for large gatherings save us time cleaning so we can get back to joining the celebration!
Travel
Whether you are driving to your celebration, or your friends and family are coming to you, we want everyone to arrive safely. All holiday vehicle travel is reliant on fuel, nylon airbags, faux leather seats, rubber tires, and plastic vehicle parts.
To learn more about all the ways the oil and natural gas industry helps provide for our everyday lives, visit ItTakesEnergy.com.
Energy Transfer LP is engaged in natural gas operations and natural gas midstream and intrastate transportation and storage activities. The Company offers crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and refined products. The Company's segments include intrastate transportation and storage; interstate transportation and storage; midstream; NGL and refined products transportation and services; crude oil transportation and services; investment in Sunoco LP; investment in USAC; and all other. The intrastate transportation and storage segment and interstate transportation and storage consist of natural gas transportation pipelines, which receive natural gas from other mainline transportation pipelines, storage facilities and gathering systems and deliver the natural gas to industrial end-users, storage facilities, utilities, power generators and other third-party pipelines. The midstream segment consists of natural gas gathering, compression, treating, processing, storage, and transportation.