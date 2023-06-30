Hear those fireworks? Sounds like July 4th to us! With Independence Day celebrations approaching, we cannot help but think of all the ways oil and natural gas support America's birthday.

Entertainment

  • Pool floaties - With summer temperatures heating up, many Americans find themselves in or around the water during the holiday weekend. Pool floaties are made of polyvinyl chloride, also known as PVC or vinyl, which is made from natural gas liquids.
  • Swimsuits - Common swimsuit materials include Lycra, nylon, spandex, polyester, and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). These various fabrics make swimsuits elastic and quick-dry.
  • Lawn chairs - Who doesn't love to kick back and relax in their favorite chair? Depending on your preference in outdoor furniture, you could be relying significantly on oil and natural gas. Outdoor chairs use synthetic materials for durability, longevity, lightweight, and anti-rust qualities.
  • Family Photos - You cannot have an Independence Day bash without festive pictures! Modern cell phones have great cameras that help us easily capture precious family moments. Petroleum-based plastics enable smartphones to be durable and lightweight.

Outdoor Cooking

  • Propane, a natural gas byproduct, is instrumental in fueling grills for BBQs this holiday weekend. Other natural gas byproducts such as polystyrene are used for disposable table clothes, bowls, plates, and utensils. These high demand items for large gatherings save us time cleaning so we can get back to joining the celebration!

Travel

  • Whether you are driving to your celebration, or your friends and family are coming to you, we want everyone to arrive safely. All holiday vehicle travel is reliant on fuel, nylon airbags, faux leather seats, rubber tires, and plastic vehicle parts.

To learn more about all the ways the oil and natural gas industry helps provide for our everyday lives, visit ItTakesEnergy.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Energy Transfer LP published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 18:02:24 UTC.