Energy Transfer Signs National Sponsorship With Carry The Load for Its 10th Annual National Relay

04/05/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Carry The Load’s National Relay Honors our Nation’s Heroes

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) announced today it has signed on as a national sponsor of this year’s Carry The Load 10th Annual National Relay that honors the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families.

This year’s national relay kicks off in Seattle on April 28 and features five routes that cover 20,000 miles crossing 48 states. The event culminates in Dallas at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend. Energy Transfer’s sponsorship will help support the busses that travel with the national relay teams. Carry The Load expects an estimated 100,000 individuals will participate in this year’s nationwide event.

“Supporting our veterans, first responders and their families is incredibly important to Energy Transfer and our employees,” said Mackie McCrea, co-CEO, Energy Transfer. “We are honored to partner with Carry The Load because of their commitment to honor those who served, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

With $32.9 million funds raised to date, Carry The Load provides active ways to bring all Americans together to participate in honoring our nation’s heroes every day. Carry The Load’s awareness, continuum of care and education programs help provide healing of the body, mind and soul of our nation’s warriors.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at energytransfer.com.


© Business Wire 2022
