  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Energy Transfer LP
  News
  Summary
    ET   US29273V1008

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

(ET)
  Report
Sunoco LP Announces 2022 Operational and Financial Guidance and Participation in Upcoming Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposium

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today announced its operational and financial guidance for 2022. Presentation materials discussing the guidance are available on the Partnership's website at www.sunocolp.com in the Investor Relations section under Webcasts & Presentations.

In conjunction with the announcement of its operational and financial guidance for 2022, the Partnership will participate in virtual meetings with members of the investment community at the 2021 Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposium on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent instability in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks.  The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

Contacts
Investors:
Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Vice President Investor Relations, M&A
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

James Heckler, Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
(214) 840-5415, james.heckler@sunoco.com

Media:
Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications
(214) 981-0739, alexis.daniel@sunoco.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-announces-2022-operational-and-financial-guidance-and-participation-in-upcoming-wells-fargo-midstream-utility--renewables-symposium-301437538.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP


© PRNewswire 2021
