HOUSTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday released a draft environmental impact statement for Energy Transfer's Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) that evaluates five alternatives, including abandoning or rerouting the pipeline.

A U.S. court last year ordered the federal government to undertake a more intensive environmental study of the pipeline's route under a lake that straddles the border of North Dakota and South Dakota.

The pipeline has continued to operate while the review was carried out. It can transport up to 750,000 barrels of oil per day from North Dakota oilfields to refineries in Illinois.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)