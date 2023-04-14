Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Energy Transition Partners B.V.
  News
  Summary
    ENTPA   NL0015000F82

ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERS B.V.

(ENTPA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:58:06 2023-03-31 am EDT
10.00 EUR   +1.52%
04:26aEnergy Transition Partners B : Energy Transition Partners B.V. publishes 2022 Annual Report
PU
02:46aEnergy Transition Partners B : Press Release Energy Transition Partners B.V. publishes 2022 Annual Report
PU
02:46aEnergy Transition Partners B : Annual report 2022 Energy Transition Partners
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Transition Partners B : Energy Transition Partners B.V. publishes 2022 Annual Report

04/14/2023 | 04:26am EDT
Energy Transition Partners B.V.
Energy Transition Partners B.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date14 apr 2023 - 08:34
Statutory nameEnergy Transition Partners B.V.
TitleEnergy Transition Partners B.V. publishes 2022 Annual Report
Previous result

Attachments

Disclaimer

Energy Transition Partners BV published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 08:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,16 M -6,81 M -6,81 M
Net cash 2021 3,04 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 219 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERS B.V.
Duration : Period :
Energy Transition Partners B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERS B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Bryan Hayward Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tom James Daniel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Co-Chairman
Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven John Holliday Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERS B.V.0.00%242
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.32%63 507
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.96%24 908
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.38%12 344
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-3.82%10 557
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.48%10 360
