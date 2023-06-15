Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Energy Transition Partners B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTPA   NL0015000F82

ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERS B.V.

(ENTPA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:33:22 2023-06-06 am EDT
10.00 EUR    0.00%
02:46pEnergy Transition Partners B : Results of the Repurchase Offer
PU
06/05Energy Transition Partners B : convenes EGM and announces Repurchase Offer, publishes Repurchase Document
PU
06/05Energy Transition Partners B.V. announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Transition Partners B : Results of the Repurchase Offer

06/15/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
Date Title Link
06/15/2023 00:00:00 Energy Transition Partners B.V. Results of the Repurchase Offer Link
06/05/2023 00:05:00 Energy Transition Partners convenes EGM and announces Repurchase Offer, publishes Repurchase Document Link
06/05/2023 00:04:00 Repurchase document Link
06/05/2023 00:03:00 Voting undertaking - annex I Link
06/05/2023 00:02:00 EGM convocation notice Link
06/05/2023 00:01:00 EGM Power of Attorney Link
05/16/2023 00:00:00 Power of Attorney Link
05/16/2023 00:03:00 Energy Transition Partners B.V. invitation to AGM Link
05/16/2023 00:01:00 Convocation notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Energy Transition Partners B.V. Link
04/14/2023 08:35:00 Press Release Energy Transition Partners B.V. publishes 2022 Annual Report Link
04/14/2023 08:30:00 Annual report 2022 Energy Transition Partners (PDF) Link
09/23/2022 11:59:00 Energy Transition Partners publishes its half year results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 Link
09/23/2022 00:00:00 Energy Transition Partners BV Half year report Link
07/01/2022 08:31:00 Energy Transition Partners shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM Link
07/01/2022 08:30:00 Minutes of the AGM June 2022 Link
05/16/2022 08:34:00 Press Release Energy Transition Partners B.V. publishes 2021 Annual Report Link
05/16/2022 08:33:00 Annual report Energy Transition Partners (PDF) Link
05/16/2022 08:32:00 Energy Transition Partners BV - Convocation Notice AGM Link
05/16/2022 08:31:00 Energy Transition Partners BV - AGM 2022 Power of Attorney Link
04/29/2022 08:30:00 Energy Transition Partners B.V. 2021 Annual Report Link
04/06/2022 00:00:00 Carl-Peter Forster to step down from Energy Transition Partners Board following appointment as Chairman of Vesuvius PLC Link
07/16/2021 10:00:00 Energy Transition Partners successfully raises €175 million via a private placement of Units Link
07/15/2021 09:00:00 Intention to Float Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Energy Transition Partners BV published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 18:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -9,49 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net cash 2022 2,13 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,6 M 47,6 M 47,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERS B.V.
Duration : Period :
Energy Transition Partners B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERS B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Bryan Hayward Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tom James Daniel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven John Holliday Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERS B.V.1.52%47
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.50%61 571
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%23 891
HAL TRUST1.67%11 728
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.18.64%10 691
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.31%9 962
