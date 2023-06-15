Energy Transition Partners B : Results of the Repurchase Offer

|
Date
Title
Link
06/15/2023 00:00:00
Energy Transition Partners B.V. Results of the Repurchase Offer
06/05/2023 00:05:00
Energy Transition Partners convenes EGM and announces Repurchase Offer, publishes Repurchase Document
06/05/2023 00:04:00
Repurchase document
06/05/2023 00:03:00
Voting undertaking - annex I
06/05/2023 00:02:00
EGM convocation notice
06/05/2023 00:01:00
EGM Power of Attorney
05/16/2023 00:00:00
Power of Attorney
05/16/2023 00:03:00
Energy Transition Partners B.V. invitation to AGM
05/16/2023 00:01:00
Convocation notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Energy Transition Partners B.V.
04/14/2023 08:35:00
Press Release Energy Transition Partners B.V. publishes 2022 Annual Report
04/14/2023 08:30:00
Annual report 2022 Energy Transition Partners (PDF)
09/23/2022 11:59:00
Energy Transition Partners publishes its half year results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
09/23/2022 00:00:00
Energy Transition Partners BV Half year report
07/01/2022 08:31:00
Energy Transition Partners shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM
07/01/2022 08:30:00
Minutes of the AGM June 2022
05/16/2022 08:34:00
Press Release Energy Transition Partners B.V. publishes 2021 Annual Report
05/16/2022 08:33:00
Annual report Energy Transition Partners (PDF)
05/16/2022 08:32:00
Energy Transition Partners BV - Convocation Notice AGM
05/16/2022 08:31:00
Energy Transition Partners BV - AGM 2022 Power of Attorney
04/29/2022 08:30:00
Energy Transition Partners B.V. 2021 Annual Report
04/06/2022 00:00:00
Carl-Peter Forster to step down from Energy Transition Partners Board following appointment as Chairman of Vesuvius PLC
07/16/2021 10:00:00
Energy Transition Partners successfully raises €175 million via a private placement of Units
07/15/2021 09:00:00
Intention to Float
