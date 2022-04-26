Log in
ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.

(NRGV)
04-21
13.39 USD   +1.83%
08:15aEnergy Vault Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/20ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Energy Vault Announces Key Finance and Corporate Development Leadership Appointments
BU
Energy Vault Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/26/2022
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV, NRGV WS) (“Energy Vault), a leader in sustainable grid-scale energy storage solutions, announced today that the Company will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022 followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-704-4453, international callers may use 1-201-389-0920, and request to join the Energy Vault Holdings earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://investors.energyvault.com/events-and-presentations/events.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until May 30, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13729269. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the investors portion of the Energy Vault website at https://investors.energyvault.com/.

About Energy Vault
Energy Vault develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to transform the world’s approach to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. The company’s proprietary, gravity-based Energy Storage Technology and the Energy Storage Management and Integration Platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users significantly reduce their levelized cost of energy while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial re-use, Energy Vault is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the clean energy transition for its customers.

For more information on Energy Vault, please see the Company’s website at https://www.energyvault.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 194 M - -
Net income 2022 11,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 157x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 828 M 1 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 59,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,10 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Piconi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David W. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
Henry Elkus Independent Director
Bill T. Gross Independent Director
Tahsinul Zia Huque Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.35.25%1 828
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.34%97 014
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-19.39%82 802
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.50%58 765
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.0.68%54 773
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.14%37 979