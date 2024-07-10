ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.

ANTI-BRIBERY POLICY

(effective as of August 4, 2022)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. and all of its subsidiaries (collectively, "we," "us," "our" or, the "Company") maintains this Anti-Bribery Policy to ensure the Company competes fairly and in accordance with the highest ethical and legal standards in all our customer and supplier relationships, one of which concerns anti-corruption. The policy set forth below (this "Global Policy") applies to alldirectors, officers, managers and employees of the Company, and you must carefully read this Global Policy and abide by it at all times. This Global Policy includes the UK Anti-Bribery Policy attached to this Global Policy as Attachment A(the "UK Policy").

Broadly speaking, the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act., anti-corruption laws, bribery laws (including the Bribery Act of 2010 in the U.K. (the "Bribery Act")) and certain of the Company's other governance policies prohibit the Company from bribing - or even offering to bribe - in order to obtain or retain a personal or business benefit, and from accepting a bribe. These laws and regulations also require the Company and all personnel of the Company to comply with prescribed standards for record keeping and internal accounting controls. Violations of these requirements can subject a company, its officers, directors, employees, agents or representatives to criminal, civil and administrative sanctions.

The Company will not tolerate violations of its policies regarding anti-bribery compliance. Any director, officer, manager or employee of the Company who violates such person's legal or ethical responsibilities will be subject to appropriate discipline, which may include dismissal and reporting to the relevant authorities.

Directors, officers, managers and employees of the Company identified by the Chief People Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer or designated legal personnel, may be required to receive further training on the topics covered by this Global Policy and the UK Policy. These Employees will be directed to the appropriate training media, which may include a live session or a web-based training solution, to attend a seminar on the rules, regulations and policies of the Company related to anti-bribery.

1. ABBREVIATIONS/DEFINITIONS

FCPA: U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Bribery Law: The UK Bribery Act of 2010.

OECD Convention: Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public officials in International Business Transactions.

Employee(s): All directors, officers, managers and employees of the Company .

Procedure: The procedures set forth below.

PRC: People's Republic of China.