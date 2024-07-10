ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.

BIODIVERSITY COMMITMENT

At Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Energy Vault"), we envision a future where nature and humankind coexist in harmony. Our corporate vision is in direct alignment with the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the recent 2030 Landmark Biodiversity Agreement.

The information outlined in this document establishes Energy Vault's commitment and ambition related to biological diversity.

Biodiversity, or biological diversity, is the balanced support of the enormous variety of life on earth. Human well-being depends on genetic, species, and ecosystem diversity. Energy Vault recognizes the crucial importance of biodiversity and is committed to the protection of biologically diverse species and habitats, mitigating biodiversity related risk, and ultimately having a net positive impact on biodiversity.

Healthy ecosystem function enabled by biodiversity supports food production, clean water, raw materials and energy security. Human-caused environmental impact has resulted in the degradation or loss of ecosystems and the unprecedented decline of biological diversity.

Human-caused climate change is identified as one of the main contributing factors of global biodiversity loss. Global action is required to mitigate the serious environmental, economic, and social risks associated with this human-caused biodiversity impact and resulting ecosystem failure.

At Energy Vault, we strive to combat climate change by accelerating the transition to clean energy and creating a world powered by renewables resources. As we strive to promote the United Nations 2050 vision of "Living in Harmony with Nature", biodiversity must be considered in our daily decision-making process along the entire value chain.

At Energy Vault, we strive to: