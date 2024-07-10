www.sustainabilityassured.com

Development Goals (UNSDG). To review the design of processes, systems, and controls for managing reliability and quality of specified information, the SAS Assurance team also reviewed internal Energy Vault data tracking sheets, presentations, sustainability working group meeting topics, stakeholder engagement results and materiality assessment process results and summaries.

Methodology

The SAS assurance team conducted an information gathering session with Energy Vault using question-and- answer format. Energy Vault presented relevant documentation from stakeholders and shared both public and internal documents to demonstrate adherence to the AA1000 principles. Public reports and internal data tracking sheets and procedures were shared by Energy Vault to support the sustainability performance (KPI) data reliability and quality.

VI. Limitations

An assurance engagement is conducted at a point in time and not performed continuously throughout the year. The procedures performed aimed at collecting information throughout the entire reporting year to gather as much historical, present, and forward-looking information as possible.

No significant findings have come to our attention that cause us to believe that the sustainability management, reporting and performance has not been conducted in adherence to the AA1000 AccountAbility Principles. In all material respects, Energy Vault has adhered to the AA1000AS v3 2018 Standard and has provided sufficient evidence to support Type 2, Moderate level of limited assurance for reliable and quality performance data for the year ending 31 December 2023.

Gina MacIlwraith Lindsey Mifsud Berger AA1000 Certified Sustainability Assurance Practitioner AA1000 Certified Sustainability Assurance Practitioner Sustainability Assurance Services Sustainability Assurance Services 13 June 2024 13 June 2024