AA1000AS v3 Assurance Statement
Prepared for: Energy Vault, Inc. "Energy Vault"
Intended Users: Energy Vault Stakeholders
Date Issued: 13 June, 2024
Introduction
Sustainability Assurance Services (SAS) has conducted an independent third-party, Type 2 Moderate Assurance review of Energy Vault's 2023 sustainability report and environmental and social KPI's included in this report disclosure for the year ending 31 December 2023 in accordance with AccountAbility's AA1000 Assurance Standard 2018 (AA1000AS v3). This review assessed the accountability and reliability of Energy Vault's sustainability management, performance and reporting practices.
The objective of this Type 2 Moderate level of limited assurance review was to assess the inclusivity, materiality, responsiveness, impact ("the Principles") and information reliability and quality set out in the AA1000 Assurance Standard v3.
- Roles and Responsibilities
For a Type 2, moderate assurance engagement, the SAS Assurance Team assesses the extent of the organization's adherence to all four AA1000 AccountAbility Principles and provide relevant findings and conclusions, and shall, additionally, assess and evidence the reliability and quality of specified sustainability performance and disclosed information, providing relevant findings and conclusions.
Energy Vault is responsible for the preparation, collation and reporting of qualitative and quantitative data and reporting materials in addition to the establishment and maintenance of appropriate performance management and internal control systems from which the reported information is derived. If information is spread across multiple disclosures - such as company reports, company webpages, stakeholder reports, or regulatory-specific disclosures - Energy Vault is responsible for ensuring that the information is not edited or amended in any way after assurance.
- Independence and Competence
As part of its independent assessment, SAS does not make recommendations to its clients, but it does identify gaps in reporting that can be used for improvements. Further, SAS was not involved in the development of the sustainability report or other provided information, nor does SAS retain a relationship with its clients that would cause a conflict of interest or compromise its ability to perform an independent assessment.
The SAS assurance team comprised:
Gina MacIlwraith, Lead Auditor - Certified Sustainability Assurance Practitioner Lindsey Mifsud Berger, Team Auditor - Certified Sustainability Assurance Practitioner
IV.
Process and Scope of Assurance
The scope of the assurance included Energy Vault's 2023 Sustainability Report, which was prepared in
accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and included alignment to the UN Sustainability
Development Goals (UNSDG). To review the design of processes, systems, and controls for managing reliability and quality of specified information, the SAS Assurance team also reviewed internal Energy Vault data tracking sheets, presentations, sustainability working group meeting topics, stakeholder engagement results and materiality assessment process results and summaries.
Methodology
The SAS assurance team conducted an information gathering session with Energy Vault using question-and- answer format. Energy Vault presented relevant documentation from stakeholders and shared both public and internal documents to demonstrate adherence to the AA1000 principles. Public reports and internal data tracking sheets and procedures were shared by Energy Vault to support the sustainability performance (KPI) data reliability and quality.
VI. Limitations
An assurance engagement is conducted at a point in time and not performed continuously throughout the year. The procedures performed aimed at collecting information throughout the entire reporting year to gather as much historical, present, and forward-looking information as possible.
No significant findings have come to our attention that cause us to believe that the sustainability management, reporting and performance has not been conducted in adherence to the AA1000 AccountAbility Principles. In all material respects, Energy Vault has adhered to the AA1000AS v3 2018 Standard and has provided sufficient evidence to support Type 2, Moderate level of limited assurance for reliable and quality performance data for the year ending 31 December 2023.
Gina MacIlwraith
Lindsey Mifsud Berger
AA1000 Certified Sustainability Assurance Practitioner
AA1000 Certified Sustainability Assurance Practitioner
Sustainability Assurance Services
Sustainability Assurance Services
13 June 2024
13 June 2024
