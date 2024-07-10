ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.

GLOBAL LABOR AND HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY

Purpose

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc.'s ("Energy Vault") mission is to provide energy storage solutions to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy. We respect the rights of all people. We strive to promote the labor rights of our employees and to promote human rights where we operate to make sure that people are treated with regard and consideration. We support the principles outlined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights as they are consistent with our values and business practices. We are dedicated to operating as a strong corporate citizen and to conducting our daily business in alignment with the principles set forth in this Global Labor and Human Rights Policy. We earn our reputation every day by nurturing our relationships with our employees, suppliers, partners, stakeholders, and the communities that we serve and operate in.

This Global Labor and Human Rights Policy applies to Energy Vault and its subsidiaries, the facilities that it manages and all employees (full-time or part-time), and directors. Elements of this policy may also be found in our Code of Conduct, which applies to all Energy Vault employees and directors.

We are committed to working with and supporting our suppliers, partners, and contractors to uphold the principles stated in this policy and to adopt similar policies within their own global operations through the Energy Vault Modern Slavery Statement attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference.

We are dedicated to engaging with our stakeholders and to the continuous improvement of this policy. For example, we may modify this policy following any change in law or regulation impacting our operations, or in such cases where we believe an opportunity exists to further our efforts regarding Labor and Human Rights.

The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of our Board of Directors oversees our global labor and human rights policy. Senior management periodically briefs the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee on our efforts regarding the implementation of the policy (in no case less than annually).

Diversity and Inclusion

We seek to provide our workforce with an inclusive environment where diversity of thought is valued and respected to help our employees reach their full potential. One of the foundations of our corporate culture is that consideration, mutual respect, and diversity are fundamental elements for success. We are dedicated to equal treatment and protection of rights for all our employees, directors, contractors, customers, and stakeholders, inclusive of any gender, ethnicity, identity, sexual orientation, religion, education, socioeconomic background, physical/mental abilities, and membership / application for membership in a uniformed service.

As an equal opportunity employer, we maintain a steadfast policy of non-discrimination with respect to all employees and applicants for employment. Employment and promotion decisions are based solely on an applicant's qualifications, merit, and performance and abide by the same principles that guide our vision of providing an equal opportunity workplace environment.

We require a workplace that is free from harassment, bullying and any other discriminatory conduct. Energy Vault has a strict policy forbidding retaliation against anyone for filing a good faith complaint of discrimination or harassment. This includes responding to a complaint, appearing as a witness, service as an investigator