ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.

MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT 2024

This Modern Slavery Statement (Statement) is Energy Vault's 2024 Statement made on behalf of Energy Vault Solutions UK Limited and Energy Vault Pty Ltd as required by the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015 and Australia's Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) and describes EV's current approach and policies with suppliers, and methods of implementing a robust plan to ensure that the risk of modern slavery does not encroach into the businesses supply chain.

Energy Vault holds a zero-tolerance approach to modern slavery in any form, this statement confirms Energy Vault's commitment and approach to modern slavery and associated human rights breaches.

It is recognized that there are certain areas more susceptible within Energy Vault's risk mitigation strategy, which includes ensuring that there are adequate resources and procedures in place to safeguard its people and continually analyze the business's supply chain.

Energy Vault realizes that the business cannot abolish slavery on its own but by monitoring and engaging with suppliers and contractors, it can apply best practices through risk assessments and stringent monitoring of the processes used to mitigate the risk of any modern slavery practices.

Company Overview

Energy Vault is a full-service energy storage provider specialized in both hardware and software solutions. Energy Vault offers a diverse technology portfolio of turnkey energy storage products for both short and long durations, delivering valuable grid scale energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized cost of energy while maintaining power reliability.

Energy Vault is a global company focused on accelerating the adoption and deployment of its technology to provide flexibility and utilize, at scale with tailored solutions for its identified target customers.

Energy Vault Supply Chain

Energy Vault recognizes the latent risks within its supply chain and is continuously assessing risks that have the potential to harm people. On engaging with suppliers, Energy Vault requests they share their policies and procedures in relation to modern slavery as part of the tender process and supplier continuity.

Energy Vault is committed to a circular economy approach to production design which includes the use of locally sourced materials and regional supply chains, and repurposing recycled waste diverted from landfill.