ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.

QUALITY & ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT POLICY

INTRODUCTION

Energy Vault is a specialized company in the Energy Storage sector, supporting the clean energy transition through the development of advanced energy storage solutions. The following policy outlines Energy Vault's environmental management policies and programs across our global operations. Energy Vault is committed to environmental responsibility by minimizing our impact and enabling a sustainably energized world where nature and humankind coexist in harmony. Implementation and guidance of this policy is the responsibility of the Sustainability Team, who reports on progress to the Executive Leadership team and ultimately the Board of Directors. Ensuring the implementation of the commitments outlined in this policy is a goal of our Board of Directors.

QUALITY & ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

Energy Vault is committed to environmental sustainability as reflected in our core mission, our focus on sustainable business management practices, and our dedication to sustainable production design and supply chain management. Energy Vault is committed to the continuous improvement of environmental performance and to setting targets and objectives specifically aligned with the reduction of our company's environmental impact. Energy Vault's Sustainability Team works to implement the specific initiatives outlined in this section on a day-to-daybasis-further information on specific roles and responsibilities can be found in our 2023 Corporate Sustainability Reportand TCFD Report.

Energy Vault takes actions toward solidifying our Quality, Environmental, and Health & Safety Management Systems. Achieving and maintaining our ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certifications is proof of this effort.

Energy Vault's companywide quality management system is in in compliance with and certified under ISO 9001:2015 standards to consistently provide products and services that enhance customer satisfaction.

As a sustainable energy solutions provider, we recognize the importance of achieving our mission in the most environmentally friendly manner possible. Energy Vault's companywide environmental management system is in compliance with and certified under ISO 14001:2015.

Energy Vault recognizes the safety and health of our employees, ensuring a safe working environment globally. The company complies and is certified under ISO 45001.

Energy Vault has certification for an integrated management system under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001-the certification covers Energy Vault's main offices and global operations.

45001-the certification covers Energy Vault's main offices and global operations. Energy Vault products undergo a life cycle analysis (LCA) in line with the ISO 14040:2006 framework.

Energy Vault understands that effective and efficient relationships with suppliers are critical to achieving corporate objectives.

Energy Vault invests time and resources in continuously improving the quality management systems and environmental management systems that directly impact the quality of the products and services Energy Vault offers.

Energy Vault is aware of the environment in which we operate and the challenges of the new millennium. Energy Vault strives for environmental protection through a series of commitments, principles, guidelines, and strategic goals.