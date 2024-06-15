Board of Directors´ report

The board of directors and CEO hereby submit this annual report and consolidated annual accounts for the financial year 2023 for EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ), corporate identity number 556694-7684.

"EOS AB" or "the Company" refers to EnergyO Solutions Invest AB, the parent company. "EOS Ltd" refers to EnergyO Solutions Invest (Cyprus) Limited, the subsidiary of EOS AB. "EOS Invest" or "the Group" refers to all companies to which EOS AB is parent company.

EOS Invest

EOS Invest was founded in April 2007 in order to capitalize on investment opportunities arising as a result of the deregulation, restructuring and privatization of the Russian electricity industry. A comprehensive reform program is gradually being implemented, affecting all elements of the sector: structure, ownership and electricity pricing. The reason for the reform is the considerable investment need that has emerged as a result of rapidly increasing electricity demand. EOS Invest utilises the expertise, experience and network that the founders possess to identify investment opportunities within the power sector.

Group structure

EOS AB is the Group's parent company and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The board of EOS AB consists of three members. The CEO is based at the headquarters of EOS Invest. The CEO is also the acting CFO of the Group as of November 25th 2009 and also serves as Head of Risk and Compliance since January 1st 2014.

EOS Ltd is a subsidiary of EOS AB and is located in Limassol, Cyprus. The Board of Directors of EOS Ltd consists of five members. EOS Invest's trader is based on Cyprus.

Operations began on April 17, 2007 and EOS AB was listed on the First North marketplace, part of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (Nasdaq FNGM) on June 25, 2007.

The shares in the company are issued and traded in SEK and the Group investments are in USD.

The company's shares have been delisted from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since October 12, 2023. The reason is the uncertainty surrounding the valuation of the group's holdings of Russian listed assets. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has worsened not only the valuation of the parent company's assets but also its