Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EnergyO Solutions Invest AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOS   SE0002016261

ENERGYO SOLUTIONS INVEST AB

(EOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:18:38 2022-03-07 am EST
4.900 SEK   -2.00%
12:41pEnergyo Invest : EOS Invest plans organizational changes and introduces cost-saving programs
PU
05/16Report from Annual General Meeting 2023 in EnergyO Solutions Invest AB
AQ
04/13Notice of Annual General Meeting in EnergyO Solutions Invest AB
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

EnergyO Invest : EOS Invest plans organizational changes and introduces cost-saving programs

05/17/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17/5/2023

EOS Invest has recentlyannounced its intention to apply for a delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. This is the first step in the plan to reduce costs and make organizational changes designed to increase EOS' chances of gaining access to the Moscow Exchange and to the dividends that have, and will be, paid out by EOS' portfolio companies.

The cost reductions resulting from these organizational changes will be supplemented by a newly launched cost deferral program. As a result of these cost cutting measures, EOS' cash requirements will be reduced by half, enabling the company to continue to operate for about twice as long as would otherwise have been the case before requiring any external cash injections. This cost deferral program comprises a 100% reduction of the current remuneration for all employees and consultants and it will run until EOS regains access to the dividends accrued.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EnergyO Solutions Invest AB published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 16:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENERGYO SOLUTIONS INVEST AB
12:41pEnergyo Invest : EOS Invest plans organizational changes and introduces cost-saving progra..
PU
05/16Report from Annual General Meeting 2023 in EnergyO Solutions Invest AB
AQ
04/13Notice of Annual General Meeting in EnergyO Solutions Invest AB
AQ
04/13EnergyO Solutions Invest AB Announces Nomination Committee
CI
04/06EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) plans to apply for delisting of its shares on Nasdaq..
AQ
03/16EOS Invest - Year-end report 1 January - 31 December 2022
AQ
03/16EnergyO Solutions Invest AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
2022Report from Extraordinary General Meeting of EnergyO Solutions Invest AB
AQ
2022Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in EnergyO Solutions Invest AB
AQ
2022EOS Invest - Half year report 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 -51,6 M -4,96 M -4,96 M
Net income 2021 -58,6 M -5,63 M -5,63 M
Net cash 2021 644 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 145 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 100%
Chart ENERGYO SOLUTIONS INVEST AB
Duration : Period :
EnergyO Solutions Invest AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ulf-Henrik Svensson Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Juha Remes Chairman
Christopher Granville Independent Director
Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGYO SOLUTIONS INVEST AB-71.01%14
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.28%153 456
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.37%81 012
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.41%77 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.47%72 449
ENEL S.P.A.19.68%66 428
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer