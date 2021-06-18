Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS) Announce the signing of engagement with of Slack and Company CPA's LLC as Enerkon Audit Team to join Berkowitz CPA as advisory firm

New York, New York , June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enerkon Solar International Inc. (OTC PINK: ENKS)) an international holding company – consisting of 6 companies incorporated in the USA and UK - investing in major top market segments (Renewable Energy, Solar – Hydrogen Production, New Disruptive Technologies, Patents and Trademarks, Biotech, Defense and other vibrant market segments) issued the following statement through the Companies CEO MR. Benjamin Ballout who stated:

“Enerkon Solar International Inc. (OTC PINK: ENKS) announce the signing of engagement with of Slack and Company CPA’s LLC as Enerkon Audit Team to join Berkowitz CPA as advisory firm – this company will replace the international Audit firm based in India with Maryland offices to have better access to their professional resources as they are based in Mt. Pleasant - South Carolina USA”

In other news, ENKS expects to post new revenue items from other sources since it sold its East Africa Unit to Al Fada Group several weeks ago, since the company has used this opportunity to focus in other areas of its diverse operations. ENKS is a diversified holding company in most of the top market segments and will eventually change the name from Enerkon Solar International to, most likely, Enerkon Holdings International – to better reflect the companies’ diverse activities in investment or operations

“The current focus of the company is on value items that will generate the most immediate revenue and growth opportunity for shareholders, as ENKS is always at the forefront, protecting and expanding shareholder value”

The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only, in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

www.enerkoninternational.com

info@enerkoninternational.com

New HQ Address in New York at:

477 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022 USA

Tel. +1 (877) 573-7797

Tel. +1 (718) 709-7889