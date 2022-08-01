Log in
    EPAC   US2927651040

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

(EPAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-08-01 am EDT
20.20 USD   -0.49%
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/28Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend
BU
07/28Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on October 17, 2022
CI
ENERPAC TOOL : ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

08/01/2022 | 09:25am EDT
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2022-Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend. The annual dividend of $0.04 per common share will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Enerpac Tool Group Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 13:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 568 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 180 M 1 180 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 69,4%
Managers and Directors
Paul E. Sternlieb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony P. Colucci Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
E. James Ferland Non-Executive Chairman
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer
Danny L. Cunningham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.0.10%1 180
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.56%54 307
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.13%37 111
FANUC CORPORATION-6.38%32 721
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.52%22 918
SANDVIK AB-26.31%22 905