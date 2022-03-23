Enerpac Expects Stronger Dollar to Hurt 2022 Sales -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. said Wednesday foreign currency had a negative impact on its second quarter results and is expected to be a headwind for the full year.

The Menomonee Falls, Wis., industrial company said FX decreased net sales by 2% in the quarter ended Feb. 28. Sales were reported at $136.6 million, up from $120.7 million a year earlier.

The company listed a stronger dollar as a major negative force for sales this year, along with high inflation, supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Enerpac cut its 2022 sales outlook to $560 to $580 million, down from its prior guidance of $590 million to $610 million.

