  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPAC   US2927651040

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

(EPAC)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/23 11:21:21 am EDT
20.73 USD   +2.90%
10:06aEnerpac Expects Stronger Dollar to Hurt 2022 Sales -- Currency Comment
DJ
09:48aENERPAC : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10Enerpac Tool Group Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enerpac Expects Stronger Dollar to Hurt 2022 Sales -- Currency Comment

03/23/2022 | 10:06am EDT
By Paulo Trevisani


Enerpac Tool Group Corp. said Wednesday foreign currency had a negative impact on its second quarter results and is expected to be a headwind for the full year.

The Menomonee Falls, Wis., industrial company said FX decreased net sales by 2% in the quarter ended Feb. 28. Sales were reported at $136.6 million, up from $120.7 million a year earlier.

The company listed a stronger dollar as a major negative force for sales this year, along with high inflation, supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Enerpac cut its 2022 sales outlook to $560 to $580 million, down from its prior guidance of $590 million to $610 million.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 0939ET

Analyst Recommendations on ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 590 M - -
Net income 2022 47,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 215 M 1 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,14 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul E. Sternlieb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricky T. Dillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
E. James Ferland Non-Executive Chairman
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer
Danny L. Cunningham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.-0.69%1 215
ATLAS COPCO AB-15.50%65 365
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.77%37 287
FANUC CORPORATION-12.47%33 955
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-15.53%30 727
SANDVIK AB-13.50%29 004