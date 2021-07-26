Log in
    EPAC   US2927651040

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

(EPAC)
Enerpac Tool : Announces Dividend (Form 8-K)

07/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 26, 2021--Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend. The annual dividend of $0.04 per common share will be payable on October 18, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

Contacts

Bobbi Belstner
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategy
262.293.1912


Disclaimer

Enerpac Tool Group Corporation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 20:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 534 M - -
Net income 2021 47,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 538 M 1 538 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 72,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,54 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randal Wayne Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricky T. Dillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
E. James Ferland Chairman
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer
John Jeffrey Schmaling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.12.96%1 528
ATLAS COPCO AB39.21%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION-0.02%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.58%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.35%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED19.08%32 291