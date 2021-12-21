Enerpac Tool : Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Presentation
12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
Fiscal 2022
First Quarter Earnings
D e c e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 2 1
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that are not historical are considered "forward-looking statements" and are subject to change based on various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. Those factors are contained in Enerpac Tool Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
All estimates of future performance are as of December 21, 2021. Enerpac Tool Group's inclusion of these estimates or targets in the presentation is not an update, confirmation, affirmation or disavowal of the estimates or targets.
In this presentation certain non-GAAP financial measures may be used. Please see the supplemental financial schedules at the end of this presentation or accompanying the Q1 Fiscal 2022 earnings press release for a reconciliation to the appropriate GAAP measure.
2
Why Enerpac Tool Group?
Great products, services, and team
Strong market position, global breadth and depth
Heavy lifting of portfolio work is done, and Enerpac is now a pure-play industrial tools and services company
Many business processes improved (NPD, marketing, digital, operations)
Successfully navigated through the pandemic
Strong balance sheet
Poised for profitable growth
3
Initial Observations and Key Objectives
Focus and Discipline
Continue and accelerate our pure-play industrial tools strategy
Capture organic opportunities for improvements in base business (both growth and margin)
Look selectively at inorganic opportunities to complement our product and service portfolio, while maintaining appropriate discipline and commitment to strong returns
Maintain a balanced capital allocation framework, always through the lens of the shareholder
Culture and Execution
▪ Focus on frequent, open, and transparent communication within the organization
Leverage existing operational metrics with consistent approach and framework
Build deeper connection to end-user to drive innovation and create value
Continue performance management journey, maintaining alignment with shareholders
Cost Structure
Simplify and flatten organization
Pursue additional opportunities for overhead cost reduction and operational efficiencies
Drive further simplification with an 80/20 lens
4
Market Update
Overview
Supply chain and logistics continued to be a challenge in the quarter
Announced additional pricing actions to offset on-going inflationary pressures
Returned to our typical quarterly seasonality, which is anticipated to continue throughout the fiscal year
While distributors have largely adjusted to safely operating in the COVID environment, variants have created some caution
IT&S Regional Core Sales
Americas growth: ~low 20%
Asia Pacific growth: ~low double digits%
Middle East growth: ~low single digits%
Europe decline: ~mid single digits%
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
