Enerpac Tool : Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Presentation

12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
Fiscal 2022

First Quarter Earnings

D e c e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 2 1

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical are considered "forward-looking statements" and are subject to change based on various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. Those factors are contained in Enerpac Tool Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

All estimates of future performance are as of December 21, 2021. Enerpac Tool Group's inclusion of these estimates or targets in the presentation is not an update, confirmation, affirmation or disavowal of the estimates or targets.

In this presentation certain non-GAAP financial measures may be used. Please see the supplemental financial schedules at the end of this presentation or accompanying the Q1 Fiscal 2022 earnings press release for a reconciliation to the appropriate GAAP measure.

2

Why Enerpac Tool Group?

  • Great products, services, and team
  • Strong market position, global breadth and depth
  • Heavy lifting of portfolio work is done, and Enerpac is now a pure-play industrial tools and services company
  • Many business processes improved (NPD, marketing, digital, operations)
  • Successfully navigated through the pandemic
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Poised for profitable growth

3

Initial Observations and Key Objectives

Focus and Discipline

  • Continue and accelerate our pure-play industrial tools strategy
  • Capture organic opportunities for improvements in base business (both growth and margin)
  • Look selectively at inorganic opportunities to complement our product and service portfolio, while maintaining appropriate discipline and commitment to strong returns
  • Maintain a balanced capital allocation framework, always through the lens of the shareholder

Culture and Execution

Focus on frequent, open, and transparent communication within the organization

  • Leverage existing operational metrics with consistent approach and framework
  • Build deeper connection to end-user to drive innovation and create value
  • Continue performance management journey, maintaining alignment with shareholders

Cost Structure

  • Simplify and flatten organization
  • Pursue additional opportunities for overhead cost reduction and operational efficiencies
  • Drive further simplification with an 80/20 lens

4

Market Update

Overview

  • Supply chain and logistics continued to be a challenge in the quarter
  • Announced additional pricing actions to offset on-going inflationary pressures
  • Returned to our typical quarterly seasonality, which is anticipated to continue throughout the fiscal year
  • While distributors have largely adjusted to safely operating in the COVID environment, variants have created some caution

IT&S Regional Core Sales

  • Americas growth: ~low 20%
  • Asia Pacific growth: ~low double digits%
  • Middle East growth: ~low single digits%
  • Europe decline: ~mid single digits%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enerpac Tool Group Corporation published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 14:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
