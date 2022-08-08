Log in
    EPAC   US2927651040

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

(EPAC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
20.74 USD   +0.10%
05:01pEnerpac Tool Group Announces Markus Limberger Appointed EVP – Operations
BU
08/01ENERPAC TOOL : ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
08/01ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Enerpac Tool Group Announces Markus Limberger Appointed EVP – Operations

08/08/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) (“Enerpac” or the “Company”) announced today that Markus Limberger will join the Company as EVP – Operations, effective September 1. He will have responsibility for all aspects of the Company’s global Enerpac operations including manufacturing, distribution, and procurement. Mr. Limberger will report to Paul Sternlieb, President & CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

Mr. Limberger joins Enerpac from Danaher, where he held the position of Vice President Global Operations for Leica Microsystems GmbH, a market leader in microscopy and a subsidiary of Danaher. Previously he was Head of Operations and then Chief Operating Officer of Leica Camera AG. Throughout his career, Mr. Limberger has held roles of increasing scope and responsibility, with extensive experience across all facets of operations including manufacturing, procurement, logistics, research & development, and quality. His background includes a strong focus on operational excellence and proven success in developing and executing operations strategies to achieve sustained improvements in performance, with extensive experience in Lean and continuous improvement. Mr. Limberger holds a diploma in Engineering and Economics from the University of Karlsruhe in Germany.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Sternlieb, President and CEO, noted, “I am very pleased to welcome Markus to the Enerpac leadership team, where he will have a critical role driving the execution of our global operational excellence initiatives. Now is a perfect time for Markus to come on board as we continue to implement our ASCEND transformation program. We believe running our Enerpac global operations under a single global function will allow us to optimize our processes to ensure we drive increasingly higher levels of quality and on-time delivery with lower overall cost and improved inventory levels.”

Mr. Limberger added, “I am excited to be joining Enerpac as it embarks on ASCEND, and I look forward to partnering with the executive leadership team to drive the transformation of the business to support the next phase of the company’s growth.”

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 568 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 205 M 1 205 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 69,4%
Managers and Directors
Paul E. Sternlieb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony P. Colucci Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
E. James Ferland Non-Executive Chairman
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer
Danny L. Cunningham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.2.17%1 205
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.85%52 627
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.95%37 590
FANUC CORPORATION-6.03%32 369
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.44%23 210
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.43%21 969