Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPAC   US2927651040

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

(EPAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/31 04:00:02 pm EDT
19.52 USD   -3.94%
08:32aEnerpac Tool Group Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/10Enerpac Tool Group Appoints Anthony Colucci as CFO
MT
05/09ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enerpac Tool Group Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

06/01/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) will announce its fiscal 2022 third quarter results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call can be accessed live through the company’s website at https://www.enerpactoolgroup.com under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
08:32aEnerpac Tool Group Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/10Enerpac Tool Group Appoints Anthony Colucci as CFO
MT
05/09ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
05/09Enerpac Tool Group Announces Anthony Colucci Appointed EVP & Chief Financial Officer
BU
05/09Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Appoints Anthony “Tony” Colucci as EVP, Effective Ma..
CI
05/09Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Appoints Anthony “Tony” Colucci as Chief Financial O..
CI
05/02ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Appoints Bryan R. Johnson as Interim Principal Financial Offic..
CI
03/24ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/24Enerpac Tool Group Corp.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 18, 2015 has expired with ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 575 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 182 M 1 182 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,52 $
Average target price 20,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul E. Sternlieb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan R. Johnson VP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
E. James Ferland Non-Executive Chairman
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer
Danny L. Cunningham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.-3.75%1 182
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.11%65 252
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.44%34 939
FANUC CORPORATION-13.43%31 477
SANDVIK AB-20.82%25 668
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-33.76%24 035