ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

(EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

03/01/2021 | 08:33am EST
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) will announce its fiscal 2021 second quarter results on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call can be accessed live through the company’s website at https://www.enerpactoolgroup.com under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 515 M - -
Net income 2021 31,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 83,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,6x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 1 479 M 1 479 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,75 $
Last Close Price 24,70 $
Spread / Highest target -19,0%
Spread / Average Target -24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randal Wayne Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricky T. Dillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
E. James Ferland Chairman
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Jeffrey Schmaling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.9.24%1 479
ATLAS COPCO AB14.49%66 269
FANUC CORPORATION3.86%47 374
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.34%37 041
SANDVIK AB12.62%33 775
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.08%28 131
© Business Wire 2021