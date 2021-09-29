Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/29 10:16:14 am
21.39 USD   -7.52%
10:12aENERPAC TOOL : Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
10:02aENERPAC TOOL : Presentation FY 2021
PU
09:09aCORRECTION : Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Lower
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enerpac Tool : Presentation FY 2021

09/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Fiscal 2021

Fourth Quarter Earnings

S e p t e m b e r 2 9 , 2 0 2 1

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical are considered "forward-looking statements" and are subject to change based on various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. Those factors are contained in Enerpac Tool Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

All estimates of future performance are as of September 29, 2021. Enerpac Tool Group's inclusion of these estimates or targets in the presentation is not an update, confirmation, affirmation or disavowal of the estimates or targets.

In this presentation certain non-GAAP financial measures may be used. Please see the supplemental financial schedules at the end of this presentation or accompanying the Q4 Fiscal 2021 earnings press release for a reconciliation to the appropriate GAAP measure.

2

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter - Executing on Key Priorities

Safety Remains #1 Concern

COVID continues to be a challenge globally, restrictions continue to impact certain parts of the world

  • Enhanced COVID testing procedures in many plants

Financial Highlights

  • Continue year-over-year growth with IT&S product sales nearing 2019 levels
  • Supply chain constraints including logistics impacted results
  • Incremental margins in line with expectations
  • EBITDA margin expansion relative to fiscal 2019 (180 bps) due to structural cost actions taken

Remain Focused on Long-Term Strategy

  • Capital allocation priorities remain unchanged with focus on organic growth and M&A
  • Balance sheet remains strong with leverage at an all-time low

3

Market Update

4

Product Net Sales

IT&S Consolidated Product Net Sales*

(pre-COVID)

*includes acquisitions from date of purchase and excludes strategic exits

The pressure

wave shows that by May we were squarely back in the middle of the five-year pre- COVID sales range for IT&S product sales

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

Financials

  • Sales: $145M
  • Core sales growth of 28%
  • Adjusted EBITDA incremental margins of 44%, excluding the impact of currency, at the high-end of our target range of 35-45%
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.19
  • Free Cash Flow: $27M of cash generated compared to $10M generated in the comparable prior year period
  • Leverage at 0.6x (all-time low)

IT&S Regional Core Sales

  • Europe growth: ~low 30%
  • Americas growth: ~high 20%
  • Middle East growth: ~high 20%
  • Asia Pacific growth: ~high teens%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enerpac Tool Group Corporation published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 14:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
