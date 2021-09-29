Enerpac Tool : Presentation FY 2021

Fiscal 2021
Fourth Quarter Earnings
S e p t e m b e r 2 9 , 2 0 2 1
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that are not historical are considered "forward-looking statements" and are subject to change based on various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. Those factors are contained in Enerpac Tool Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
All estimates of future performance are as of September 29, 2021. Enerpac Tool Group's inclusion of these estimates or targets in the presentation is not an update, confirmation, affirmation or disavowal of the estimates or targets.
In this presentation certain non-GAAP financial measures may be used. Please see the supplemental financial schedules at the end of this presentation or accompanying the Q4 Fiscal 2021 earnings press release for a reconciliation to the appropriate GAAP measure.
Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter - Executing on Key Priorities
Safety Remains #1 Concern
▪ COVID continues to be a challenge globally, restrictions continue to impact certain parts of the world
Enhanced COVID testing procedures in many plants
Financial Highlights
Continue year-over-year growth with IT&S product sales nearing 2019 levels
Supply chain constraints including logistics impacted results
Incremental margins in line with expectations
EBITDA margin expansion relative to fiscal 2019 (180 bps) due to structural cost actions taken
Remain Focused on Long-Term Strategy
Capital allocation priorities remain unchanged with focus on organic growth and M&A
Balance sheet remains strong with leverage at an all-time low
Product Net Sales
IT&S Consolidated Product Net Sales*
(pre-COVID)
*includes acquisitions from date of purchase and excludes strategic exits
The pressure
wave shows that by May we were squarely back in the middle of the five-year pre- COVID sales range for IT&S product sales
Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary
Financials
Sales: $145M
Core sales growth of 28%
Adjusted EBITDA incremental margins of 44%, excluding the impact of currency, at the high-end of our target range of 35-45%
Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.19
Free Cash Flow: $27M of cash generated compared to $10M generated in the comparable prior year period
Leverage at 0.6x (all-time low)
IT&S Regional Core Sales
Europe growth: ~low 30%
Americas growth: ~high 20%
Middle East growth: ~high 20%
Asia Pacific growth: ~high teens%
