Q1 FY2024 Earnings
December 20, 2023
1
Forward-Looking Statements
and Non-GAAP Measures
Statements made in this presentation that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The terms "outlook," "guidance," "may," "should, ""could," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "objective," "plan," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward- looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, as well as the armed conflict involving Hamas and Israel, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve its objectives related to the ASCEND program, including any assumptions underlying its calculation of expected incremental operating profit or program investment, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain risk, risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company's ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023 and most recent report on Form 10-Q. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. All estimates of future performance are as of December 19, 2023.
This presentation also contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic sales, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted SG&A, free cash flow and net debt. The supplemental financial schedules appended at the end of this presentation include reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Enerpac Tool Group acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
2
Solid Start to Fiscal 2024
($ in millions)
*Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and dispositions.
**Adjusted EBITDA excludes restructuring and other charges identified in the accompanying reconciliations to GAAP measures. The Enerpac Tool Group fiscal 2024 Q1 earnings release and full GAAP to non-
3
GAAP reconciliation is available online at https://ir.enerpactoolgroup.com/.
Solid Organic Growth Against
Strong 1Q23 Comparisons*
1Q23
1Q24
Industrial Tools & Service (IT&S)
11.4%
5.8%
IT&S Product
14.0%
4.5%
IT&S Service
3.4%
10.1%
Other**
26.0%
-2.4%
Enerpac Tool Group
12.6%
5.5%
*Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and dispositions..
**1Q23 Other organic growth reflects Cortland Industrial and Cortland Biomedical while 1Q24 organic growth is comprised entirely of Cortland Biomedical. The Enerpac Tool Group fiscal 2024 Q1 earnings
4
release and full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is available online at https://ir.enerpactoolgroup.com/.
Driving Continued Operational and SG&A
Efficiency and Productivity
Gross Margin
52.3%
48.7%
+360
bps
SG&A %
38.9%
31.4%
-
750
bps
Adjusted SG&A %*
31.2%
29.0%
-
220
bps
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
*Adjusted SG&A expense excludes restructuring and other charges identified in the accompanying reconciliations to GAAP measures. The Enerpac Tool Group fiscal 2024 Q1 earnings release and full GAAP to
5
non-GAAP reconciliation is available online at https://ir.enerpactoolgroup.com/.
Continued Strong Profitability Growth
and Margin Improvement
($ in millions, except per share)
Adjusted EBITDA and Margin*
Adjusted Diluted EPS*
$35
$0.39
24.6%
$0.29
$27
19.1%
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
*Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Diluted EPS exclude restructuring and other charges identified in the accompanying reconciliations to GAAP measures. The Enerpac Tool Group fiscal
6
2024 Q1 earnings release and full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is available online at https://ir.enerpactoolgroup.com/.
Strong Liquidity &
Balance Sheet
($ in millions)
Balanced Capital
Allocation Strategy
Cash & Equivalents
$148
Revolver Capacity (Undrawn)
$352
Total Liquidity
$500
Total Debt
$245
Net Debt/Adj. EBITDA*
0.9x
Asset-Light Model Enables Strong FCF**
$78
$69
$54$52
$42$44
$12
$8
$9
FY21
FY22
FY23
Invest in Ourselves
Investments in Digital, Product
Innovation, R&D, Operational
Excellence Improvements
Maintain Our Strong Balance Sheet
Target Leverage of 1.5x - 2.5x
Disciplined M&A
Opportunistically Returning Capital to Shareholders
~3M shares remaining on current 10M share repurchase authorization
*As of November 30, 2023, calculated in Accordance with the Terms of the Company's September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.
7
**The Company calculates free cash flow as cash from operations less capital expenditures.
IT&S Organic Growth by Region*
Region
1Q23
1Q24
FY23 IT&S
Regional Sales
APAC
14%
Americas
46%
EMEA
39%
*Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and dispositions.
8
Large, Fragmented
Vertical Markets
Provide Growth
Opportunities and
Diversification for
Enerpac
Serving Broad Array of Vertical End Markets
FY23 Estimated End-
Market Exposure*
Oil & Gas/Petrochemical
~27%
General Industrial
~23%
Industrial MRO, Machining, & Mfg
~14%
Power Generation
~10%
Infrastructure
~9%
Mining
~9%
Other
~8%
*Represents the Company's best estimate of end market revenues by category. Estimated revenue mix for Rail is included in the Infrastructure category and Wind is included in Power Generation. The "Other"
category includes the Company's best estimated exposure to Shipbuilding, Automotive, Aerospace, Off-Hwy Vehicle Repair, Military, Paper & Wood, Marine, Rescue, and other.
9
Innovation Driving Growth and Differentiation
SC-Series
Enerpac CONNECT
XC2-Series
•
Compact
•
Product Details
•
High Capacity
•
Lightweight
•
Firmware Updates
•
Extended Run Time
•
Precise
•
Service Records
•
Increased Oil Capacity
SC and XC2 round out the best-in-class cordless pump portfolio, and offer clear advantages for MRO, Rail, and Wind applications
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Enerpac Tool Group Corporation published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 13:21:31 UTC.