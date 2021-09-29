Enerpac Tool : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Provides Guidance for Fiscal 2022 (Form 8-K)

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September 29, 2021--Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the "Company") today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2021.

"As we closed out this fiscal year, we continued our recovery from the global pandemic, with fourth quarter product sales nearing pre-COVID levels and IT&S product order rates for the quarter comparable to the fourth quarter of 2019. We are pleased to achieve EBITDA margin improvement over fiscal 2019 levels as a result of the structural cost actions we have taken. While we continued to face certain supply chain and other COVID-19-related challenges in the fourth quarter, we are encouraged by the continued strength in many of the vertical markets that we serve and the ongoing positive sentiment of our distributors," said Randy Baker, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO. "Moving into fiscal 2022, we remain focused on the safety of our employees, supporting our customers, and profitably growing Enerpac Tool Group through organic opportunities, new product development and acquisitions to enhance shareholder value."

Mr. Baker added, "I want to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication through the extraordinary circumstances we faced throughout the year. Between the on-going challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the more recent supply chain and logistics challenges resulting from the global economic recovery, our team continues to rise to the challenge to support our customers. We are confident that our business is well positioned for growth as the markets we serve continue to recover from COVID-19 related shutdowns."

Consolidated net sales from continuing operations for the fourth quarter were $145.4 million compared to $111.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Core sales improved 28% year over year, with product sales up 23% and service up 55%. The impact of foreign currency increased net sales by 3%.

Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter GAAP net income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $6.5 million and $0.11, respectively, compared to net income from continuing operations and diluted EPS of $0.2 million and $0.00, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter net income from continuing operations included an impairment & divestiture charge of $5.7 million ($5.1 million, or $0.08 per share, after tax) attributable to the Other segment.

Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter net income from continuing operations included an impairment & divestiture charge of $0.4 million ($0.2 million, or $0.00 per share, after tax); restructuring charges of $1.0 million ($0.8 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax), primarily related to the restructuring plan announced in March 2020 to reduce redundant segment and corporate costs; a pension curtailment benefit of $0.8 million ($0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax); and accelerated debt issuance costs of $1.0 million ($0.8 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax) related to the early redemption of the Company's 5.625% Senior Notes due 2022 in June 2020.

Excluding the items detailed above, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.19 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.02 in the comparable prior year period.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended August 31, 2021 were $528.7 million, compared to $493.3 million for the comparable prior year period. Core sales were up 5% year over year. The impact of foreign currency benefited year-over-year net sales by 2%.

Consolidated net income from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations for the twelve months ended August 31, 2021 were $40.2 million and $0.67, respectively, compared to net income from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations of $5.6 million and $0.09, respectively, in the comparable prior year period.

(1) Excludes $0.1 million of restructuring benefit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.5 million of restructuring charges and $0.4 million of impairment & divestiture charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The twelve months ended August 31, 2021 excludes $2.1 million of restructuring charges and $0.5 million of net impairment & divestiture charges compared to $4.5 million of restructuring charges, $3.2 million of net impairment & divestiture gains and $0.4 million of purchase accounting charges in the twelve months ended August 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2021 net sales were $134.8 million, 31% higher than the prior fiscal year's fourth quarter net sales. Core sales increased 28% year over year, with the impact of foreign currency increasing net sales by 3%.

The increase in revenue is attributable to the broad-based market recovery, as our largest regions of the world returned to more normalized levels of activity.

Adjusted operating profit margin of 19.9% in the quarter increased year over year primarily due to increased sales volume and savings from cost management and restructuring initiatives implemented in prior periods, despite increased material and freight costs.

Corporate Expenses and Income Taxes (excluding non-GAAP adjustments)

Corporate expenses from continuing operations of $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $0.4 million higher than the comparable prior year period, primarily resulting from higher equity compensation, insurance and consulting costs.

The fiscal 2021 fourth quarter effective income tax rate from continuing operations of approximately 36% was lower than the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 rate of approximately 51%.

Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations represent operating results for the divested EC&S segment through the October 31, 2019 completion date of the divestiture, as well as impacts from certain retained liabilities subsequent to the completion date.

Net debt at August 31, 2021 was approximately $35 million (total debt of $175 million less $140 million of cash), which decreased approximately $24 million from the prior quarter. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 0.6x at August 31, 2021.

**Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's March 2019 Senior Credit Facility

Outlook

Mr. Baker continued, "As we look ahead to the next fiscal year, we are encouraged by our strong backlog, resulting from solid order rates in the fourth quarter. While our largest regions showed encouraging levels of product recovery in the quarter, not all were back to pre-COVID levels. Supply chain constraints, increased commodity costs, logistical shortages, as well as continued slow recovery in certain regions, are expected to create headwinds into fiscal 2022. We anticipate sales to be in the range of $590 million to $610 million for full year fiscal 2022, with the return of our more typical quarterly seasonality. Incremental Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be 35% to 45% for the full year, excluding the impact of currency."

CEO Transition

In a separate press release issued today, the Company announced the retirement of Randy Baker as President & CEO and announced the appointment of Paul Sternlieb as President & CEO, both effective October 8, 2021.

Mr. Baker concluded, "It has been an honor to be the President & CEO of this organization for the past 5 years. We have accomplished a significant transformation of the business in a short period of time. The business is on the path to becoming a best-in-class industrial tools and services company and I am confident that under Paul's leadership as the new CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, the Company will continue to execute on key initiatives and drive shareholder value."

Safe Harbor Statement

Non-GAAP Financial Information

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

(tables follow)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.





















Supplemental Unaudited Data





















Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures







(Dollars in thousands) Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Sales





















Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 135,592 $ 123,361 $ 92,865 $ 103,044 $ 454,863

$ 112,175 $ 112,739 $ 133,400 $ 134,811 $ 493,125 Other 11,082 10,025 9,014 8,309 38,429

7,255 7,915 9,749 10,616 35,535 Total $ 146,674 $ 133,386 $ 101,879 $ 111,353 $ 493,292

$ 119,430 $ 120,654 $ 143,149 $ 145,427 $ 528,660





















% Sales Growth





















Industrial Tool & Services Segment -9 % -17 % -44 % -29 % -25 %

-17 % -9 % 44 % 31 % 8 % Other 12 % -2 % -21 % -39 % -15 %

-35 % -21 % 8 % 28 % -8 % Total -7 % -17 % -43 % -30 % -25 %

-19 % -10 % 41 % 31 % 7 %





















Operating Profit (Loss) from Continuing Operations







Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 25,928 $ 20,963 $ 8,228 $ 12,166 $ 67,284

$ 17,362 $ 14,880 $ 25,304 $ 26,772 $ 84,318 Other 399 (684 ) 21 (1,371 ) (1,635 )

(1,662 ) (1,834 ) 14 (968 ) (4,450 ) Corporate / General (11,342 ) (10,349 ) (8,197 ) (6,158 ) (36,045 )

(6,282 ) (6,289 ) (5,808 ) (6,535 ) (24,915 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 14,985 $ 9,930 $ 52 $ 4,637 $ 29,604

$ 9,418 $ 6,757 $ 19,510 $ 19,269 $ 54,953 Impairment & divestiture benefit (charges) 1,356 768 1,443 (408 ) 3,159

(139 ) (401 ) - (5,659 ) (6,198 ) Restructuring & other exit charges (1) (1,972 ) (1,929 ) (3,292 ) (987 ) (8,179 )

(210 ) (649 ) (1,571 ) 37 (2,392 ) Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge - (202 ) (201 ) - (403 )

- - - - - Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - - - -

- - 5,359 - 5,359 Corporate development and board search charges - - - - -

- - (551 ) (58 ) (609 ) Operating profit (loss) $ 14,369 $ 8,567 $ (1,998 ) $ 3,242 $ 24,181

$ 9,069 $ 5,707 $ 22,747 $ 13,589 $ 51,113





















Adjusted Operating Profit %





















Industrial Tool & Services Segment 19.1 % 17.0 % 8.9 % 11.8 % 14.8 %

15.5 % 13.2 % 19.0 % 19.9 % 17.1 % Other 3.6 % -6.8 % 0.2 % -16.5 % -4.3 %

-22.9 % -23.2 % 0.1 % -9.1 % -12.5 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 10.2 % 7.4 % 0.1 % 4.2 % 6.0 %

7.9 % 5.6 % 13.6 % 13.2 % 10.4 %





















EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)





















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 6,372 $ 3,918 $ (4,930 ) $ 197 $ 5,557

$ 4,822 $ 3,584 $ 25,257 $ 6,549 $ 40,212 Financing costs, net 6,729 4,630 4,552 3,307 19,218

1,716 1,338 1,340 870 5,266 Income tax expense (benefit) 950 806 (407 ) 943 2,292

2,258 1 (4,390 ) 5,895 3,763 Depreciation & amortization 4,779 5,277 5,318 5,347 20,720

5,458 5,507 5,473 5,173 21,611 EBITDA $ 18,830 $ 14,631 $ 4,533 $ 9,794 $ 47,787

$ 14,254 $ 10,430 $ 27,680 $ 18,487 $ 70,852





















Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)





















Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 28,996 $ 24,022 $ 11,906 $ 15,938 $ 80,862

$ 21,002 $ 18,210 $ 28,873 $ 30,421 $ 98,506 Other 1,275 244 926 (449 ) 1,996

(740 ) (942 ) 897 (133 ) (918 ) Corporate / General (10,825 ) (8,272 ) (6,249 ) (5,058 ) (30,406 )

(5,659 ) (5,788 ) (5,327 ) (6,121 ) (22,896 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,446 $ 15,994 $ 6,583 $ 10,431 $ 52,452

$ 14,603 $ 11,480 $ 24,443 $ 24,167 $ 74,692 Impairment & divestiture benefit (charges) 1,356 768 1,443 (408 ) 3,159

(139 ) (401 ) - (5,659 ) (6,198 ) Restructuring & other exit charges (1) (1,972 ) (1,929 ) (3,292 ) (987 ) (8,179 )

(210 ) (649 ) (1,571 ) 37 (2,392 ) Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge - (202 ) (201 ) - (403 )

- - - - - Pension curtailment - - - 758 758

- - - - - Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - - - -

- - 5,359 - 5,359 Corporate development and board search charges - - - - -

- - (551 ) (58 ) (609 ) EBITDA $ 18,830 $ 14,631 $ 4,533 $ 9,794 $ 47,787

$ 14,254 $ 10,430 $ 27,680 $ 18,487 $ 70,852





















Adjusted EBITDA %





















Industrial Tool & Services Segment 21.4 % 19.5 % 12.8 % 15.5 % 17.8 %

18.7 % 16.2 % 21.6 % 22.6 % 20.0 % Other 11.5 % 2.4 % 10.3 % -5.4 % 5.2 %

-10.2 % -11.9 % 9.2 % -1.3 % -2.6 % Adjusted EBITDA % 13.3 % 12.0 % 6.5 % 9.4 % 10.6 %

12.2 % 9.5 % 17.1 % 16.6 % 14.1 %

Notes:





















(1) Approximately $0.8 million of the Q3 fiscal 2020 restructuring & other exit charges were recorded in cost of products sold. (2) EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss) or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.





















Supplemental Unaudited Data





















Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)





















(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)























Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (3)





















Net Earnings (Loss) $ 2,121 $ 2,162 $ (4,999 ) $ 1,439 $ 723

$ 4,598 $ 3,182 $ 25,031 $ 5,266 $ 38,077 (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (4,251 ) (1,756 ) (69 ) 1,242 (4,834 )

(224 ) (402 ) (226 ) (1,283 ) (2,135 ) Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 6,372 $ 3,918 $ (4,930 ) $ 197 $ 5,557

$ 4,822 $ 3,584 $ 25,257 $ 6,549 $ 40,212 Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges (1,356 ) (768 ) (1,443 ) 408 (3,159 )

139 401 - 5,659 6,198 Restructuring & other exit charges 1,972 1,929 3,292 987 8,179

210 649 1,571 (37 ) 2,392 Accelerated debt issuance costs 625 - - 1,041 1,666

- - - - - Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge - 202 201 - 403

- - - - - Pension curtailment - - - (758 ) (758 )

- - - - - Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - - - -

- - (5,359 ) - (5,359 ) Corporate development and board search charges - - - - -

- - 551 58 609 Net tax effect of reconciling items above (52 ) (57 ) (624 ) (503 ) (1,236 )

(15 ) (100 ) 2,647 (548 ) 1,984 Other income tax benefit - (74 ) - - (74 )

- (632 ) (7,523 ) - (8,155 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations (4) $ 7,561 $ 5,150 $ (3,504 ) $ 1,372 $ 10,578

$ 5,156 $ 3,902 $ 17,144 $ 11,681 $ 37,881





















Adjusted Diluted Earnings (loss) per share (3)





















Net Earnings (Loss) $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01

$ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.41 $ 0.09 $ 0.63 (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.07 ) (0.03 ) 0.00 0.02 (0.08 )

(0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.09

$ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.67 Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges, net of tax effect (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.00 (0.04 )

0.00 0.01 - 0.08 0.09 Restructuring & other exit charges, net of tax effect 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.11

0.00 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.03 Accelerated debt issuance costs, net of tax effect 0.01 - - 0.01 0.02

- - - - - Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge, net of tax effect - 0.00 0.00 - 0.01

- - - - - Pension curtailment, net of tax effect - - - (0.01 ) (0.01 )

- - - - - Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - - - -

- - (0.04 ) 0.00 (0.04 ) Corporate development and board search charges - - - - -

- - 0.01 0.00 0.01 Other income tax benefit - 0.00 - - -

- (0.01 ) (0.12 ) - (0.14 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share from Continuing Operations (4) $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.18

$ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.28 $ 0.19 $ 0.63





















Free Cash Flow (5)





















Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (22,927 ) $ (5,814 ) $ 13,038 $ 12,544 $ (3,159 )

$ 8,667 $ 4,579 $ 11,643 $ 29,294 $ 54,183 Capital expenditures (3,187 ) (3,780 ) (2,341 ) (2,745 ) (12,053 )

(1,905 ) (3,725 ) (3,874 ) (2,515 ) (12,019 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 162 288 185 73 708

47 548 21,806 8 22,409 Other 1,353 122 - 12 1,487

(2 ) (518 ) 4,937 182 4,599 Free Cash Flow $ (24,599 ) $ (9,184 ) $ 10,882 $ 9,884 $ (13,017 )

$ 6,807 $ 884 $ 34,512 $ 26,969 $ 69,172





















