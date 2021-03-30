Log in
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.    EPAC

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

(EPAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enerpac Tool : EBITDA Margin Expansion

03/30/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
Achieving EBITDA Margin Expansion with Market Recovery

Strategic Vision

$15M

  • Enerpac/Hydratight Consolidation

Cost Structure Progression

Footprint Optimization

Structural

$5M

Cost Reduction

Cortland plant

$13M

~$5M

consolidation

Eliminate EC&S

Enerpac plant

~$5M

~$3M

optimization

stranded costs

  • Redundancy in segment vs corporate costs

Reduced third party

~$10M

support costs

Market Recovery Drives Incremental Profitability

Incremental Profit

EBITDA ~25%

on Growth

Incremental Profit on

Based on structural

20% EBITDA Margins

Revenue Growth

actions taken and when

markets return to

Return to Pre-

Incremental margin

growth, positioned to

COVID Levels

generate EBITDA

expansion on

Incremental Profit

margins of 25% or

product sales

better.

$575M - $600M

on Growth

Focus on value

of core sales

added service and

rental

Growth from market

and NPD

Removed $33M of Structural Costs From the Business

Timing Impacted by COVID-19

Structural Cost Reductions Expected to Drive Stronger Incremental Margins on Future Growth

1

Disclaimer

Enerpac Tool Group Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 21:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 522 M - -
Net income 2021 30,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 64,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,0x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 1 570 M 1 570 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 71,7%
Technical analysis trends ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,60 $
Last Close Price 26,11 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randal Wayne Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricky T. Dillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
E. James Ferland Chairman
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Jeffrey Schmaling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.15.48%1 570
ATLAS COPCO AB24.86%70 080
FANUC CORPORATION4.24%46 826
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.59%40 942
SANDVIK AB (PUBL)15.15%33 428
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.11.71%32 093
