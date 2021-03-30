Enerpac Tool : EBITDA Margin Expansion
Achieving EBITDA Margin Expansion with Market Recovery
$15M
Enerpac/Hydratight Consolidation
Cost Structure Progression
Footprint Optimization
Structural
$5M
Cost Reduction
✓
Cortland plant
$13M
~$5M
▪
consolidation
✓
Eliminate EC&S
Enerpac plant
~$5M
~$3M
optimization
stranded costs
Redundancy in segment vs corporate costs
✓
Reduced third party
~$10M
support costs
Market Recovery Drives Incremental Profitability
Incremental Profit
EBITDA ~25%
on Growth
Incremental Profit on
Based on structural
20% EBITDA Margins
Revenue Growth
▪
actions taken and when
markets return to
Return to Pre-
▪
Incremental margin
growth, positioned to
COVID Levels
generate EBITDA
expansion on
Incremental Profit
margins of 25% or
product sales
better.
▪ $575M - $600M
▪
on Growth
Focus on value
of core sales
added service and
rental
▪
Growth from market
and NPD
Removed $33M of Structural Costs From the Business
Timing Impacted by COVID-19
Structural Cost Reductions Expected to Drive Stronger Incremental Margins on Future Growth
1
