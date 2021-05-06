Enerpac Tool : Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

Statements in this presentation that are not historical are considered "forward-looking statements" and are subject to change based on various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. Those factors are contained in Enerpac Tool Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
2
A Global Leader in Industrial Tools and Services
110
Menomonee
~2,300
100+
100+
YEARS OF
Falls, WI
EMPLOYEES
MANAGEMENT TEAM
# OF COUNTRIES
HEADQUARTERS
HISTORY
YEARS EXPERIENCE
PRODUCTS SOLD
INTO
Products
Service and
Extensive Global
Diversified
Cylinders/Jacks,
Rental
Distribution
Customer Base
Pumps, Bolting tools,
Bolting,
1,500+ long-standing
Specialty Dealers
Presses, Pullers,
machining and
distribution relationships
National
Tools, Heavy Lifting
joint integrity
Technology
3,500+ distributor
Distribution
locations
Large OEMs
STRONG
BRAND
Premium Industrial Tools
Service
Medical
RECOGNITION
Heavy Lifting
Rental
Industrial Ropes
Training
3
Global leader in high precision tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise heavy lifting.
Positioned to Deliver Long-Term Value
Sustainable business model
built on well recognized brands, robust global distribution and broad reach of end markets
Clear strategy
to drive core growth above market and expand margins
Disciplined capital deployment
powered by strong balance sheet and free cash flow conversion
Experienced leadership team
capable of executing to win
4
BEST IN
CLASS RETURNS
Delivering Profitable Growth
NET SALES
$660
$655
$650
$641
$640
$630
$620$617 $610 $600 $590
2017
2018
2019
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
$100
$80
$78
$65
$60$43 $40
$20
$-
2017
2018
2019
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL
16%
13%
15%
16%
14%
14%
14%
12%
10%
12%
11%
10%
10%
8%
8%
8%
6%
6%
4%
4%
2%
2%
0%
0%
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
Note: Fiscal 2020 is not included above as results are not representative of the business due to impact of COVID-19. We anticipate to return to normal growth patterns post COVID.
