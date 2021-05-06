Log in
    EPAC   US2927651040

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.

(EPAC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/05 04:10:00 pm
28.04 USD   +0.97%
Enerpac Tool : Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

05/06/2021 | 08:07am EDT
May 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical are considered "forward-looking statements" and are subject to change based on various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. Those factors are contained in Enerpac Tool Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

All estimates of future performance are as of March 24, 2021. Enerpac Tool Group's inclusion of these estimates or targets in the presentation is not an update, confirmation, affirmation or disavowal of the estimates or targets.

In this presentation certain non-GAAP financial measures may be used. Please see the supplemental financial schedules at the end of this presentation or accompanying the Q2 Fiscal 2021 earnings press release for a reconciliation to the appropriate GAAP measure.

2

A Global Leader in Industrial Tools and Services

110

Menomonee

~2,300

100+

100+

YEARS OF

Falls, WI

EMPLOYEES

MANAGEMENT TEAM

# OF COUNTRIES

HEADQUARTERS

HISTORY

YEARS EXPERIENCE

PRODUCTS SOLD

INTO

Products

Service and

Extensive Global

Diversified

Cylinders/Jacks,

Rental

Distribution

Customer Base

Pumps, Bolting tools,

Bolting,

1,500+ long-standing

Specialty Dealers

Presses, Pullers,

machining and

distribution relationships

National

Tools, Heavy Lifting

joint integrity

Technology

3,500+ distributor

Distribution

locations

Large OEMs

STRONG

BRAND

Premium Industrial Tools

Service

Medical

RECOGNITION

Heavy Lifting

Rental

Industrial Ropes

Training

3

Global leader in high precision tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise heavy lifting.

Positioned to Deliver Long-Term Value

Sustainable business model

built on well recognized brands, robust global distribution and broad reach of end markets

Clear strategy

to drive core growth above market and expand margins

Disciplined capital deployment

powered by strong balance sheet and free cash flow conversion

Experienced leadership team

capable of executing to win

4

BEST IN

CLASS RETURNS

Delivering Profitable Growth

NET SALES

$660

$655

$650

$641

$640

$630

$620$617 $610 $600 $590

2017

2018

2019

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

$100

$80

$78

$65

$60$43 $40

$20

$-

2017

2018

2019

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL

16%

13%

15%

16%

14%

14%

14%

12%

10%

12%

11%

10%

10%

8%

8%

8%

6%

6%

4%

4%

2%

2%

0%

0%

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

5Note: Fiscal 2020 is not included above as results are not representative of the business due to impact of COVID-19. We anticipate to return to normal growth patterns post COVID.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enerpac Tool Group Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 522 M - -
Net income 2021 30,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 65,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,6x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 1 686 M 1 686 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 71,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,60 $
Last Close Price 28,04 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randal Wayne Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricky T. Dillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
E. James Ferland Chairman
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer
John Jeffrey Schmaling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP.24.02%1 686
ATLAS COPCO AB24.58%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION-0.73%44 195
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.18%40 751
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.19.35%34 416
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED28.75%33 591