Enerplus Corporation reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported revenue was USD 1,694.33 million compared to USD 2,155.69 million a year ago. Net income was USD 456.08 million compared to USD 914.3 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.16 compared to USD 3.91 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.09 compared to USD 3.77 a year ago.