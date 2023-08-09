MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A")

The following discussion and analysis of financial results is dated August 9, 2023 and is to be read in conjunction with:

● the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (the "Interim Financial Statements") and notes thereto;

● the audited consolidated financial statements of Enerplus at December 31, 2022 and 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020; and

● the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual MD&A").

The following MD&A contains forward-looking information and statements. We refer you to the end of the MD&A under "Forward-Looking Information and Statements" for further information. The following MD&A also contains financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). See "Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the MD&A for further information. In addition, the following MD&A contains disclosure regarding certain risks and uncertainties associated with Enerplus' business. See "Risk Factors and Risk Management" in the Annual MD&A and "Risk Factors" in Enerplus' Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Information Form").

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are presented in U.S. dollars. Certain prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation as a result of the voluntary and retroactively applied change in the presentation currency from Canadian to U.S. dollars adopted by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The functional currency of the parent company changed from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars effective January 1, 2023. This was the result of a gradual change in the primary economic environment in which the entity operates, culminating in the sale of Enerplus' remaining Canadian operating assets at the end of 2022. This has triggered a prospective change as of January 1, 2023 in functional currency of the parent entity to U.S. dollars, consistent with the functional currency of its U.S. subsidiaries. All assets and liabilities held by the parent company were translated at the exchange rate at December 31, 2022 to determine opening balances in U.S. dollars. Amounts that are part of Shareholders' Equity of the parent company were translated at historical exchange rates. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in Canadian dollars will be revalued at current exchange rates at each reporting period. Upon settlement and/or realization of Canadian dollar denominated assets and liabilities, there may be realized foreign exchange gains and losses depending on the change in the foreign exchange rate when the transaction was originally recorded and the final settlement date.

Where applicable, natural gas has been converted to barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") based on 6 Mcf:1 BOE and crude oil and natural gas liquids ("NGL") have been converted to thousand cubic feet of gas equivalent ("Mcfe") based on 0.167 bbl:1 Mcfe. The BOE and Mcfe rates are based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalent at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of natural gas as compared to crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1 or 0.167:1, as applicable, utilizing a conversion on this basis may be misleading as an indication of value. Use of BOE and Mcfe in isolation may be misleading.

In accordance with U.S. GAAP, crude oil and natural gas sales are presented net of royalties in the Financial Statements. In addition, unless otherwise noted, all production volumes are presented on a "net" basis (after deduction of royalty obligations plus the Company's royalty interests) consistent with U.S. oil and gas reporting standards.

All references to "liquids" in this MD&A include light and medium oil, heavy oil and tight oil (all together referred to as "crude oil") and natural gas liquids on a combined basis. All references to "natural gas" in this MD&A include conventional natural gas and shale gas.