Enersense corrects its insider information published today at 2:25 p.m. in English.

The total amount, EUR 10 million, of the RCF was missing from the release, and the RCF's expiration date was incorrect. The correct expiration date is on 31 March 2025, not 31 May 2025 as stated in the release.

The corrected release in full is attached to this release.

