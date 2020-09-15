EnerSpar : Q2FY20 Management's Discussion and Analysis

EnerSpar Corp. (Formerly Walmer Capital Corp.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Expressed in Canadian Dollars Dated August 31, 2020 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of EnerSpar Corp. (formerly Walmer Capital Corp.) ("ENER ", "EnerSpar" or the "Company") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements and MDA for the year ended December 31. 2019 together with the notes thereto dated June 15 , 2020. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars and the quarterly unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 together with their Notes. Information contained herein is presented as at August 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A, except for historical information, may contain "forward- looking statements" that reflect EnerSpar's current expectations and

projections about future results. When used in this MD&A, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "consider", "anticipate", "expect", "objective", "potential", "forecast", "believe", "project", "plan" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements are, by their very nature, not guarantees of EnerSpar's future operational or financial performance and these statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual level of activity, results, prospects and performance to differ materially from any future levels of activity, results, prospects and performance expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Although EnerSpar believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and there are no guarantees that any of EnerSpar's projects will otherwise prove to be economic. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties referred to elsewhere in this MD&A, actual events may differ materially from

current expectations. EnerSpar disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Description of Business EnerSpar (formerly Walmer Capital Corp., originally a Capital Pool Corporation), acquired a 100% interest in the Johan Beetz Feldspar Property from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (the "Vendor") as its qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") in consideration of an initial payment of $100,000, the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and a gross metal royalty of 2.5% payable to the Vendor. The Johan Beetz Feldspar Property is made up of Mining Claims 2432487, 2432488, 2461222, 2461223, 2499379, 251607, 251608 and 251609, Johan Beetz/Iles de Mingan 03 township, Quebec, NTS 12L/07 Canada within the northeastern part of the Gulf of the St. Lawrence also known as the Cote Nord region of Quebec. EnerSpar Corp. changed its name from Walmer Capital Corp. as of March 30, 2017 and became a Tier 2 mining issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange upon completion of the Transaction and satisfaction of the requirements of the Exchange as of that date. The

shares are also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the symbol 5E0. EnerSpar paid a finder's fee in the amount of 400,000 common shares of ENER to the Property Finder, an arm's length party to EnerSpar, with respect to the Transaction. EnerSpar is carrying on the business of exploring and developing the Johan Beetz Feldspar Property in accordance with the recommendations of the NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report prepared by Mr. Bill McGuinty P. Geo. Dated February 21, 2017 and filed March 22, 2017 on SEDAR which the reader is encouraged to review. During fiscal 2019, EnerSpar entered into a Letter of Intent with Mindfull Capital Inc. ("Mindfull") an organic and functional food & beverage company to undertake a plan of arrangement whereby EnerSpar will spin out its existing assets into a wholly owned subsidiary and acquire all of the outstanding shares of Mindfull subject to all regulatory and shareholder approvals. A definitive Business Combination Agreement (BCA)was signed on April 16, 2019 and a series of amending agreements were signed, the last being on February 26, 2020, extending the closing of the transaction to no later than June 30, 2020.

