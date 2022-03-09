ENERSYS : ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION - Form 8-K

ENERSYS ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION





READING, Pa., March 09, 2022 -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that its Board of Directors has established a new $150 million stock repurchase authorization with no expiration date. This new authorization brings the Company's total outstanding repurchase authorization to an aggregate of $181 million, including $31 million available under the Board's previous repurchase authorization approved on November 4, 2021. In fiscal year 2022 to date, the Company has repurchased $159 million in shares.





The Company estimates an additional $30 million to become available on April 1, 2022, as part of its evergreen stock buyback authorization designed to offset dilution related to its equity-based award program. The Company estimates its total outstanding share repurchase authorization to be an aggregate $210 million, on a pro forma basis.





David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnerSys, stated, "This new stock repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in EnerSys' future and commitment to driving long-term shareholder value. We have a disciplined capital allocation strategy in place, and our healthy financial position provides us with the flexibility to invest in our long-term growth and return cash to shareholders when appropriate."





The authorized repurchases shall be made from time to time in either the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing, volume and nature of share repurchases will be at the sole discretion of management, dependent on market conditions, applicable securities laws, and other factors, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. No assurance can be given that any particular amount of common stock will be repurchased. All or part of the repurchases may be implemented under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which would allow repurchases under pre-set terms at times when EnerSys might otherwise be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed blackout periods. This repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.





About EnerSys:

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.





Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/





1







Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EnerSys' earnings estimates, intention to return capital to stockholders, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that EnerSys expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to its intention to return capital to stockholders and execution of its stock repurchase program, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results or benefits from its stock repurchase programs, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond EnerSys' control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although EnerSys does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, EnerSys cannot guarantee their accuracy. For a list of other factors which could affect EnerSys' results, including earnings estimates, see EnerSys' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," including "Forward-Looking Statements," set forth in EnerSys' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 2, 2022. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.





CONTACT

Lisa Hartman

Investor Relations and Financial Media

EnerSys

610-236-4040

E-mail: investorrelations@enersys.com



