ENERSYS : CLOSES TRADE RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY TO SUPPORT FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY - Form 8-K

ENERSYS CLOSES

TRADE RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY

TO SUPPORT FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

READING, Pa. - EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, today announced that it has closed a trade receivable securitization facility of $150 million with Wells Fargo, N.A. The Company expects to utilize $150 million of the facility, with this asset monetization providing annual interest savings of approximately $1.4 million. The facility has a term of three years.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of a sizable asset securitization with Wells Fargo. This transaction will enhance our strong balance sheet, reduce interest expense, lower leverage under our Credit Agreement, and improve cash flow over time," said Andrea J. Funk, Chief Financial Officer.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any loans or securities.

# # #

About EnerSys:

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.