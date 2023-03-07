EnerSys : 3/7 Tech Talk Presentation
Tech Talk -
Intelligent Battery
Solutions
March 7, 2023
Forward Looking Statements
As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated February 8, 2023, which is located on our website at
www.enersys.com
March 2023
Speaker Introduction
JOERN TINNEMEYER
MARK MATTHEWS
DREW ZOGBY
HAROLD VANASSE
SVP & Chief Technology Officer
Sr. Vice President, Specialty Global
President, Energy Systems Global
Sr. Director of Marketing,
Joined EnerSys
® in 2016
Joined EnerSys
® in 2016
Joined EnerSys
® in 2018
Motive Power Global
Responsible for global engineering,
Responsible for Specialty Global Line
Responsible for Energy Systems
Joined EnerSys
® in 2018
global quality, and technology
of Business which serves the
Global Line of Business which
Leads marketing for Motive
development.
Transportation, Aerospace and
primarily serves the Telecom
Power Global Line of Business
Defense Markets.
Network, Broadband Cable, and
Primary focus of expertise includes
which serves the Logistics and
Data Center Markets.
Warehousing Markets.
energy storage systems, system
Over 25 years of experience in lithium
design optimization, safety
cell and battery technology with a
Served as Alpha Technology's
Over 26 years of experience in
topologies and control theory.
focus on increasing market share
President since 2008 and has over
the material handling industry in
through highly engineered solutions
30 years of experience in global
a variety of technology, sales,
that provided superior performance.
broadband, telecommunications and
and marketing leadership roles.
renewable energy industries.
EnerSys
® Software Technology
D E L I V E R I N G P R O P R I E TA R Y I N T E L L I G E N T B AT T E R Y S O L U T I O N S
EnerSys's cloud enabled technology provides data analytics to help customers predict battery maintenance needs, manage energy storage systems, and optimize up-time
ODYSSEY ® CONNECT Battery Monitoring System for Specialty - Transportation
State of health, state of charge
Advanced Connected Energy (ACE) Software for Energy Systems - Telecom
Voltage and temperature monitoring
Wi-IQ ® Battery Monitoring Device for Motive Power - Fleet management
360-degreecommunication, advanced features for management capabilities
Transportation Growth Strategy -
HD Trucks
M A X I M I Z I N G T O TA L C O S T O F O W N E R S H I P
Drive TCO through
Fleets
product performance:
CCA, ACE, Reserve
Capacity, etc.
Fleets specify
Support fleets with
OES /
replacement and through
OEMs
ODYSSEY
®
distribution partners
batteries when
Aftermarket
(key is faster lead-time
buying batteries
through US DC)
