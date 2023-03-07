Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EnerSys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENS   US29275Y1029

ENERSYS

(ENS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31:47 2023-03-07 pm EST
89.38 USD   -1.68%
03/06Enersys : Corporate Responsibility ESG Update
PU
02/28EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on the Company's ACE Chip Software Technology
GL
02/28EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on the Company's ACE Chip Software Technology
GL
EnerSys : 3/7 Tech Talk Presentation

03/07/2023 | 02:05pm EST
Tech Talk -

Intelligent Battery

Solutions

March 7, 2023

© 2023 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

1

Forward Looking Statements

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated February 8, 2023, which is located on our website at www.enersys.com.

March 2023

© 2023 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

2

Speaker Introduction

JOERN TINNEMEYER

MARK MATTHEWS

DREW ZOGBY

HAROLD VANASSE

SVP & Chief Technology Officer

Sr. Vice President, Specialty Global

President, Energy Systems Global

Sr. Director of Marketing,

Joined EnerSys® in 2016

Joined EnerSys® in 2016

Joined EnerSys® in 2018

Motive Power Global

Responsible for global engineering,

Responsible for Specialty Global Line

Responsible for Energy Systems

Joined EnerSys® in 2018

global quality, and technology

of Business which serves the

Global Line of Business which

Leads marketing for Motive

development.

Transportation, Aerospace and

primarily serves the Telecom

Power Global Line of Business

Defense Markets.

Network, Broadband Cable, and

Primary focus of expertise includes

which serves the Logistics and

Data Center Markets.

Warehousing Markets.

energy storage systems, system

Over 25 years of experience in lithium

design optimization, safety

cell and battery technology with a

Served as Alpha Technology's

Over 26 years of experience in

topologies and control theory.

focus on increasing market share

President since 2008 and has over

the material handling industry in

through highly engineered solutions

30 years of experience in global

a variety of technology, sales,

that provided superior performance.

broadband, telecommunications and

and marketing leadership roles.

renewable energy industries.

March 2023

© 2023 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

3

EnerSys® Software Technology

D E L I V E R I N G P R O P R I E TA R Y I N T E L L I G E N T B AT T E R Y S O L U T I O N S

  • EnerSys's cloud enabled technology provides data analytics to help customers predict battery maintenance needs, manage energy storage systems, and optimize up-time
  • ODYSSEY® CONNECT Battery Monitoring System for Specialty - Transportation
    • State of health, state of charge
  • Advanced Connected Energy (ACE) Software for Energy Systems - Telecom
    • Voltage and temperature monitoring
  • Wi-IQ® Battery Monitoring Device for Motive Power - Fleet management
    • 360-degreecommunication, advanced features for management capabilities

March 2023

© 2023 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

4

Transportation Growth Strategy - HD Trucks

M A X I M I Z I N G T O TA L C O S T O F O W N E R S H I P

Drive TCO through

Fleets

product performance:

CCA, ACE, Reserve

Capacity, etc.

Fleets specify

Support fleets with

OES /

replacement and through

OEMs

ODYSSEY®

distribution partners

batteries when

Aftermarket

(key is faster lead-time

buying batteries

through US DC)

March 2023

© 2023 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

5

Disclaimer

EnerSys Inc. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 19:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
