    ENS   US29275Y1029

ENERSYS

(ENS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24 2022-09-27 pm EDT
58.65 USD   -0.49%
02:56pEnersys : 9/27 Tech Talk Presentation
PU
09/20Enersys : reg; Set to Launch ODYSSEY® Battery Powersports Portfolio with Addition of Three Most Popular Sizes
PU
09/19Enersys : introduces new PowerSafe® iON lithium-ion battery solutions to improve backup power resiliency for cable broadband networks
PU
EnerSys : 9/27 Tech Talk Presentation

09/27/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
Tech Talk -

Strategic Advantages of

Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL)

Technology

S E P T E M B E R 2 7 , 2 0 2 2

September 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

Forward Looking Statements

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated August 10, 2022, which is located on our website at www.enersys.com.

September 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

2

Key Takeaways

We are a global Industrial Technology company delivering highly differentiated Energy Solutions to Diverse End Markets

  • Our Proprietary Technologies and Services play a critical role in the energy transition fueled by Megatrends
  • Our Resilient Business Model positions us well to Capture Growth and Margin Expansion

September 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

3

Baukasten - Simple at the Core

  • Simplified supply chain
  • Scale
  • Time to market
  • Reliability

September 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

4

Technology to Meet Customer Needs

Lithium-ion

  • Maintenance-free,longer cycle life, fastest charge rate
  • Innovative safety technology
  • Ideal for use cases requiring high power density / long life and heavy-duty

applications

Energy

TPPL

Storage

  • Virtually maintenance free
  • Ideal for light-to-medium applications
    Flooded
  • Ideal for industrial / harsh environment applications

Software

Power

Electronics

  • Edge computing, efficient data collection to the cloud
  • Asset management software
  • App support to manage health of assets
  • Fleet management - automated service notifications
  • Smart batteries
  • Advanced, high efficiency power conversion
  • High voltage power transfer with power line communication for 5G small cells
  • Wireless power transfer for automated warehouses
  • Fast chargers for electric vehicles

Differentiated platforms with enhanced vertical capabilities to deliver the right solutions for our customers

September 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

EnerSys proprietary information. Reproduction in whole or in-part prohibited.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnerSys Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 18:55:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 589 M - -
Net income 2023 179 M - -
Net Debt 2023 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 2 396 M 2 396 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart ENERSYS
Duration : Period :
EnerSys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERSYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 58,94 $
Average target price 89,67 $
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Shaffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea J. Funk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur T. Katsaros Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joern Tinnemeyer Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph G. Lewis Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERSYS-25.45%2 396
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-26.96%146 511
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%73 275
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.82%23 924
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.116.32%9 394
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-35.43%8 124