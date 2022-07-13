Log in
    ENS   US29275Y1029

ENERSYS

(ENS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:29 2022-07-13 pm EDT
57.57 USD   -1.22%
12:44pENERSYS : Strategy and ESG Update
PU
12:34pENERSYS : Featured Presentation
PU
06/29EnerSys to Shut Tennessee Production Facility as Demand for Power Flooded Cells Seen Falling
MT
EnerSys : Featured Presentation

07/13/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Investor Presentation

J U N E 2 0 2 2

June 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

Forward Looking Statements

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in

"Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,"

set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated May 25, 2022, which is located on our website at www.enersys.com.

June 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

2

Key Takeaways

June 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

  • We are a global Industrial Technology company delivering highly differentiated Energy Solutions to Diverse End Markets
  • Our Proprietary Technologies and Services play a critical role in the energy transition fueled by Megatrends
  • Our Resilient Business Model positions us well to Capture Growth and Margin Expansion

3

EnerSys At A Glance (NYSE: ENS)

LEADING PROVIDER OF DIFFERENTIATED ENERGY SOLUTIONS

$3.4bn1

7.9%1

$4.471

~11.4k1

10k+1

22%1

Sales

Adj. Operating Margin

Adj. Diluted EPS

Total Employees

Customers

Market Share2

FY'22 SALES BY GEOGRAPHY

GLOBAL CUSTOMER BASE3

Asia 7%

EMEA

24%

Americas

69%

1.

FY'22, year end March 31, 2022

2.

Source: BCI, Eurobat industry reports and management estimates based on the markets where EnerSys participates. Market size and share are for batteries and chargers only. It excludes power solution and

June 2022

services to broadband, telecom and other markets, and the aerospace & defence and cabinet enclosures markets (each estimated at $1 to $2 billion

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

3.

Represents geographies with EnerSys manufacturing and distribution centers

4

Technology Driven Portfolio Transformation

2010

  • Traditional lead acid battery company
  • Narrow set of end markets
  • Limited scale

2022

  • Integrated technology solutions across energy storage, power & electronics, and software & services
  • Broad exposure to a wide range of end markets with secular growth trends
  • Enhanced scale

Growth Opportunities

Expand capacity for

premium products

Grow Motive Power

maintenance-free

solutions

Increase Transportation

market share

Leverage 5G and other

megatrends with

proprietary technologies

Small Cell build out

Transformed Through Strategic Initiatives and Disciplined M&A

Strategic

Expansion of

Launched lithium

End market / product

Initiatives

TPPL product line

platform

diversification

M&A

2010

2013

2015

2018

2019

Battery management and

software platforms

Fast Charge & Storage

launch

Reduce costs through EOS

and volume leverage

June 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnerSys Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 16:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 646 M - -
Net income 2023 206 M - -
Net Debt 2023 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 369 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart ENERSYS
Duration : Period :
EnerSys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERSYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 58,28 $
Average target price 92,33 $
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
