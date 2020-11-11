Log in
EnerSys : Q2 2021 EnerSys Earnings Conference Call Presentation

11/11/2020 | 05:27pm EST

2nd Quarter Earnings Conference Call

November 12, 2020

David M. Shaffer

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael J. Schmidtlein

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Information

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 4, 2020, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated November 11, 2020, which is located on our web site at www.enersys.com.

EnerSys

Energy Systems

FY20 Rev $1.4B

Telecom

Broadband

UPS

Industrial

Energy Storage

Energy Systems

Line of Business

Broad portfolio of DC power products for 5G networks including small cell sites

$380M

Turnkey DC power $EF&I1.35B

capabilities appealing during rapid

network construction phases

Near term opportunities in North

America with significant RoW

growth upside

EnerSys

Motive Power

FY20 Rev $1.3B

Material Handling

Motive Power

Line of Business

MP customers want less

downtime and maintenance

with their equipment

$380M

Our$new1.36B dual chemistry NexSys batteries provide$1.35B a modern, maintenance free experience

NexSys TPPL has continued

to accelerate during the

pandemic. NexSys lithium in customer acceptance phase

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnerSys Inc. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 22:26:01 UTC
