EnerSys : Q2 2021 EnerSys Earnings Conference Call Presentation

David M. Shaffer

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael J. Schmidtlein

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Information

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 4, 2020, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated November 11, 2020, which is located on our web site at www.enersys.com.