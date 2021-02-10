Log in
EnerSys : Q3 2021 EnerSys Earnings Conference Call Presentation

02/10/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

David M. Shaffer

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael J. Schmidtlein

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Information

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2021, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated February 10, 2021, which is located on our web site atwww.enersys.com.

Energy Systems

Stable or accelerating in all segments

  • • 5G / Telecom growth

    Carrier Capex shift from 4G to 5G favorable to ENS

    NA Telco Infrastructure Spend Estimate

    $7B

  • • 5G Broadband saw delays due to work from home upgrades

    $6B

    5G $5.9 Billion

    $5B

  • • Our 5G small cell powering project with Corning is progressing well

    $4B

    $3B

    $2B

    $1B

    LTE/4G $1.3 Billion

  • • Spectrum auctions will increase capex for 5G

$02018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

OE improved strongly, expect future growth in all segments

Source: Gartner Q3 2020 Wireless Infrastructure

  • 2018 → 2024; 38% increase in 4G & 5G CAPEX totalling $7.2B

    • 5.5% CAGR

Motive Power

Order rates above pre-COVID levels

  • • Recovery continuing in all regions

  • • December truck orders up 21% YoY

  • • NexSys Ion has received their first orders

  • • Hagen restructuring progressing better than planned with $20M annual savings targeted

Order recovery with continued expense controls

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnerSys Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 954 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net Debt 2021 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 4 030 M 4 030 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart ENERSYS
Duration : Period :
EnerSys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERSYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 102,50 $
Last Close Price 94,66 $
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Shaffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Schmidtlein Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Arthur T. Katsaros Non-Executive Chairman
Joern Tinnemeyer Chief Technology Officer & VP
Joseph G. Lewis Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERSYS13.97%4 030
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED17.53%148 481
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.24.68%46 116
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD36.20%30 965
VARTA AG26.57%7 313
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-5.89%6 707
