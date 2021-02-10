EnerSys : Q3 2021 EnerSys Earnings Conference Call Presentation

David M. Shaffer

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael J. Schmidtlein

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Energy Systems  Stable or accelerating in all segments • 5G / Telecom growth Carrier Capex shift from 4G to 5G favorable to ENS NA Telco Infrastructure Spend Estimate $7B

• 5G Broadband saw delays due to work from home upgrades $6B 5G $5.9 Billion $5B

• Our 5G small cell powering project with Corning is progressing well $4B $3B $2B $1B LTE/4G $1.3 Billion

• Spectrum auctions will increase capex for 5G $02018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 OE improved strongly, expect future growth in all segments Source: Gartner Q3 2020 Wireless Infrastructure

• 2018 → 2024; 38% increase in 4G & 5G CAPEX totalling $7.2B • 5.5% CAGR



Motive Power

 Order rates above pre-COVID levels

• Recovery continuing in all regions

• December truck orders up 21% YoY

• NexSys Ion has received their first orders

• Hagen restructuring progressing better than planned with $20M annual savings targeted

Order recovery with continued expense controls