  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  EnerSys
  News
  Summary
    ENS   US29275Y1029

ENERSYS

(ENS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
64.97 USD   +2.54%
05:16pENERSYS MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:11pENERSYS : Q4 2022 EnerSys Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05:00pENERSYS : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary 
Summary

EnerSys : Q4 2022 EnerSys Earnings Conference Call Presentation

05/25/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Q4'22 and FY'22

Financial Results

M AY 2 5 , 2 0 2 2

May 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

1

Forward Looking Statements

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated May 25, 2022, which is located on our website at www.enersys.com.

May 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

2

Business Update

D AV I D S H A F F E R , C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R

May 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

3

Q4'22 & FY'22 Results

($ millions, except EPS)

Q4'22

FY'22

Revenue

$907

$3,357

(Y / Y Growth)

+11.5%

+12.7%

Adj. Operating

$67

$264

Earnings & %

7.4%

7.9%

Margin

Adj. EBITDA & %

$88

$340

Margin

9.7%

10.1%

Adj. Diluted EPS

$1.20

$4.47

Note: See appendix for non-GAAP reconciliation

May 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

Key Takeaways

  • $907M record quarterly net sales +11.5% y/y
  • Backlog grew to $1.3B on robust market demand across all business segments
  • Q4'22 price outpaced cost, driving sequential earnings improvement despite new macro headwinds
  • Earnings declined y/y due to price recapture lag for increased costs and supply chain mix drag
  • Returned $186M to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends in FY'22
  • Launched first comprehensive sustainability report in April 2022

4

Business Segment Performance

F I S C A L Y E A R 2 0 2 2

Energy Systems

Motive Power

Specialty

Net Sales

Adj. Op Margin

Segment Overview

($ millions)

$1,537

3.1%

$740M record backlog

Pricing actions gaining traction Q4'22

+11% y/y

-360 bps y/y

Infrastructure spending / network upgrades fueling growth

• Fast Charge and Storage on track, end FY'23

• Continued penetration of proprietary NexSys TPPL and Li-

$1,361

12.5%

Ion maintenance-free products

• Demand driven by recovery, electrification and automation

+17% y/y

+20 bps y/y

• Ongoing price increases offsetting persisting inflation

• Continued progress on transformation initiatives

$459

9.9%

• Significant revenue and share growth opportunities remain in

Transportation

+6% y/y

-120 bps y/y

Strong momentum in Aerospace and Defense

• Labor and supply shortages pressuring margins

Note: See appendix for non-GAAP reconciliation

May 2022

© 2022 EnerSys. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnerSys Inc. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 21:10:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
