EnerSys : Strategy and ESG Update

As a reminder, we will be presenting certain forward-looking statements on this call that are based on Management's current expectations and views regarding future events and operating performance and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Our forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of this presentation. For a list of the factors which could affect our future results, including our earnings estimates, see forward-looking statements included in
"Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,"
set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of the differences between the comparable GAAP financial information and the non-GAAP information, please see our company's Form 8-K which includes our press release dated May 25, 2022, which is located on our website at www.enersys.com.
LEADING PROVIDER OF DIFFERENTIATED ENERGY SOLUTIONS
$3.4bn1
7.9%1
$4.471
~11.4k1
10k+1
22%1
Sales
Adj. Operating Margin
Adj. Diluted EPS
Total Employees
Customers
Market Share2
FY'22 SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
GLOBAL CUSTOMER BASE3
Asia 7%
EMEA
24%
Americas
69%
1.
FY'22, year end March 31, 2022
2.
Source: BCI, Eurobat industry reports and management estimates based on the markets where EnerSys participates. Market size and share are for batteries and chargers only. It excludes power solution and
June 2022
services to broadband, telecom and other markets, and the aerospace & defence and cabinet enclosures markets (each estimated at $1 to $2 billion