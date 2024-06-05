ENERSYS SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023
POWERING THE FUTURE
EVERYWHERE FOR EVERYONE
A Word From Our CEO1
As we reflect on the past year and look ahead to the opportunities and challenges on the horizon, it is clear that the corporate sustainability landscape is rapidly evolving as companies are being called upon to help combat the effects of climate change and protect the equalities and livelihoods of all people around globe. Not only has EnerSys begun to answer that calling, but we are also well-
to help our customers and other stakeholders transition to a low-carbon economy through the positive impact of our products and services. Sustainability is increasingly integrated into our overall message because it is a core part of who we are and what we do.
Our commitment to sustainability is ingrained in our core values. By prioritizing continuous improvement, we seek to remain an industry leader, driving positive, sustainable and profitable change in our opera- tions. Our increasingly energy-efficient products meet the demands of our customers' energy needs and storage challenges while concurrently reducing electricity costs and carbon emissions; they also have a net positive impact on the climate. This impact, which we now quantify at the product level and plan to detail at the enterprise level in the coming months, is a testament to our dedication to sustainable practices and integration of environmental stewardship throughout our operations.
In 2023, EnerSys reached a significant milestone. According to the preliminary findings from our 2023 Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions inventory, the avoided emissions associated with the use of our batteries in electric forklifts (replacing diesel and propane forklifts) on average range between five to ten times the emissions from mining, manufacturing and shipping our batteries, depending on battery model and how clean the electric grid is where the forklifts are used. In some locations, the avoided emissions from using EnerSys batteries reach a 20x net benefit. As we continue to reduce our operational and supply chain emissions footprint, these values improve even more. The findings from this past year emphasize the transformative impact our products have on mitigating the carbon footprints across the various industries our 10,000+ customers represent.
At EnerSys, we are committed to improving the sustainability, resiliency, and efficiency of our products, tailoring our services to help our customers reach their sustainability goals, and reducing our operational impact on the environment. As we advance solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to minimizing the impact of our manufacturing, transporting, and distribution processes.
I am proud of the progress EnerSys has made in 2023. Together, we will continue to champion sustainability for the betterment of our company, our stakeholders, and the planet. Thank you for reading our 2023 Sustainability Report. I welcome your feedback and ongoing interest in EnerSys.
Sincerely,
David M. Shaffer
President & CEO
1 GRI 2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy
I
A Word From the Chair of the EnerSys
Nominating and Corporate Governance
Board Committee
In an era marked by urgent global challenges, the EnerSys Board of Directors reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sustainability. As stewards of our company's mission, this commitment is not just a part of our business strategy; it's woven into the fabric of our organizational culture and governance practices.
The Board's oversight role in environmental, social and governance matters is fundamental to our governance structure. Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is fully engaged in shaping robust ESG practices, leveraging our board members' collective wisdom and experience.
In just a few short years since the inception of our sustainability department, we have witnessed remarkable growth and transformation. For instance, we have cut our Scope 1 emissions by over a quarter since 2019 and reduced our water use intensity per kWh of storage by nearly 7%. Our management team's tireless efforts have yielded these tangible results, demonstrating our commitment and capacity to positively drive demonstrable progress and meaningful impact both in our own operations, for our customers, our employees, our investors, and our communities.
What sets EnerSys apart is not only that we employ sustainability practices throughout our operations, but we also see sustainability as integral to our product offerings and our bottom line. Our products are not only solutions for customer needs, but also a testament to our commitment to creating a more sustainable future. By aligning our sustainability initiatives with our broader brand strategy, we differentiate ourselves in the market and reaffirm our role as a leader for positive change.
We firmly believe that through our actions, EnerSys can lead industry change, serve our shareholders, customers, employees and communities, while also contributing to the transformation of our energy economy.
Looking ahead, I am filled with excitement and optimism for the future of sustainability at EnerSys. Together, we have achieved remarkable progress, and we will continue to power the future - everywhere for everyone.
Sincerely,
Rudolph Wynter
Chair of the EnerSys Nominating
& Corporate Governance Committee
II
About this Report
CONTACT INFORMATION
REPORTING PERIOD2
Samuel Shiroff, Senior Director,
This Sustainability Report covers
Global Sustainability
EnerSys operations from January
Samuel.Shiroff@enersys.com
1, 2023, through December 31,
2023, unless otherwise noted.
SUSTAINABILITY
FRAMEWORKS
The disclosures in this report are aligned to the following frameworks, with specific disclosures indicated throughout the report:
European Sustainability
Global Reporting
International Financial
United Nations
Reporting Standards
Initiative (GRI)
Reporting Standards
Sustainable
(ESRS) as required
and International
Foundation (IFRS)
Development Goals
by the Corporate
Sustainability
Sustainability
(SDGs)
Sustainability Reporting
Standards Board
Accounting Standards
Directive (CSRD)
(ISSB) disclosures
Board (SASB)
Renewable Resources
and Alternative Energy
(RR-FC) Fuel Cells &
Industrial Batteries
Sustainability
Accounting Standard
This report also addresses data and other disclosures adhering to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, ISO 14000, and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidance. See Appendices for details on where to find specific disclosures in this report.
2 GRI 2-3 Reporting period and point of contact
III
About EnerSys
Our Approach to Sustainability
Environment
Stewardship of Planet & Resources
Social
Our People Our Communities
Governance
Leadership
European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS)
Appendices
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
About EnerSys
01
1.0
About EnerSys3
EnerSys has been a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications for over 100 years. EnerSys is a publicly traded company with over 11,000 employees across four continents. Headquartered in Reading, PA, with additional regional headquarters in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia, our manufacturing and operations serve over 10,000 customers worldwide and bring stored energy solutions and systems to over 100 countries.
At EnerSys, our purpose is more than simply building batteries and energy systems. We are driven by a passion to keep the world working by developing and delivering power systems and solutions that keep people connected across their communities and the globe. We are dedicated to building a world where everyone can count on reliable power to allow them to work and live better.
01
WE ARE CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY 4
Our technologies play a critical role in the fight against climate change; both in mitigating climate change and helping our world become more resilient to climate impacts. EnerSys views 'climate technology' as a product that can reduce CO2 emissions more than the emissions required to produce it. Many of our products meet this definition, and we are energized by their positive worldwide impact.
Our energy storage (batteries) and energy systems allow for more effective and rapid decarbonization by bridging the gap between intermittent renewable energy generation (like wind and solar) and power demand by ensuring seamless connectivity between production and consumption periods.
Our solutions enable customers across the globe to meet their energy and carbon emission reduction goals while providing reliable and affordable energy access. In 2023, EnerSys produced around 13 gigawatt hours of energy storage capacity, which is used to ensure safe, affordable and clean power for industries and people worldwide.
Our products and services enable the widespread adoption of renewable energy, supporting global greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals and helping to slow the impacts of climate change. And, as climate impacts interrupt power supplies, our technology supports communities when they need it most by providing reliable and affordable access to energy.
We invest significant resources into research and development, testing and certification to ensure that our products remain safe for our customers and consumers. As such, we pursue quality management system certificationsfor the industries in which we operate, including the AS9100 for aerospace, the ISO 13485 for medical devices, the ISO 26262 for Lithium-ion Batteries (LiBs) in Motive Power applications and the TL9000 certification for telecom devices.
3 GRI 2-1 Organizational details, GRI 2-2 Entities included in reporting, GRI 2-7 Employees
4 GRI 2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships
1.1
OUR BUSINESS
01
1 ENERGY SYSTEMS
EnerSys delivers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems used in data centers, as well as telecoms, switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage and energy pipelines. It also includes highly integrated power solutions for broadband, telecom, renewable and industrial customers, and thermally managed enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
2 MOTIVE POWER
EnerSys delivers power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applica- tions, automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Our technology supports pathways to lower emissions in motive power.
3 SPECIALTY ENERGY STORAGE
EnerSys delivers premium starting, lighting and ignition applications in transportation, energy solutions for satellites and other spacecraft, military aircraft, submarines, ships and other tactical vehicles, medical systems and security systems.
4 NEW VENTURES
New Ventures - our newest line of business - provides energy storage and management systems
for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles.
TRADE ASSOCIATIONS5
5 GRI 2-28 Membership associations
1.2
OUR MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
UK ( 2 )
POLAND (2)
ENERSYS HQ
FRANCE (1)
CZECH REPUBLIC (1)
USA ( 13 )
READING, PA
USA
CHINA ( 2 )
MEXICO (3)
BRAZIL ( 2 )
AUSTRALIA ( 2 )
ARGENTINA (1)
Since FY'20, we reduced our global manufacturing footprint by 18.75% to optimize fixed costs.
OUR PORTFOLIO OF SOLUTIONS
E N E R G Y S Y S T E M S
M O T I V E P O W E RN E W V E N T U R E S
S P E C I A L I T Y
01
1.3
EnerSys products and service solutions ensure that modern life keeps moving, even if the power is out.
ENERGY SYSTEMS FOR GRID RESILIENCE
Extreme storms and catastrophic fires are becoming the "new normal," with massive impacts on power grid reliability. Our products provide our customers and the communities they serve with the means to manage power demands while providing the security and stability of a consistent power supply. EnerSys delivers dependable backup power for essential services such as cell towers, data centers, electrical grids and hospitals, ensuring power availability, especially when it's needed most.
01
S P O T L I G H T
EnerSys Energy Systems play a key role in building California's resilience to wildfires
To mitigate wildfires and protect public safety, the California Public Utilities Commissionauthorized electric utility providers to shut off electric power at certain times if weather and fuel conditions increase the risk of equipment failure and wildfire.
During these shutdowns, telecommunications providers are required to provide backup power for their networks and communications to remain up and running. This ensures that individuals and organizations have access to vital emergency services, 911 access, high-speed data, news and more. In recent years, the required backup power time increased
from 8 hours to 72 hours, obliging telecommunications companies to find new ways to generate power to keep communications and networks up and running when the power is shut off.
Rather than relying on diesel fuel generators, multiple telecommunications companies are utilizing custom EnerSys batteries to power over 5,000 power modules in neighborhoods across California to support communications networks regardless of if grid power goes out. EnerSys was uniquely qualified to design, build and install these integrated systems with intelligent, reliable and clean energy storage for each specific use case.
Read more hereor watch.
1.4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EnerSys Inc. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 11:25:02 UTC.