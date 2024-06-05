ENERSYS SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023

A Word From Our CEO1

As we reflect on the past year and look ahead to the opportunities and challenges on the horizon, it is clear that the corporate sustainability landscape is rapidly evolving as companies are being called upon to help combat the effects of climate change and protect the equalities and livelihoods of all people around globe. Not only has EnerSys begun to answer that calling, but we are also well-

to help our customers and other stakeholders transition to a low-carbon economy through the positive impact of our products and services. Sustainability is increasingly integrated into our overall message because it is a core part of who we are and what we do.

Our commitment to sustainability is ingrained in our core values. By prioritizing continuous improvement, we seek to remain an industry leader, driving positive, sustainable and profitable change in our opera- tions. Our increasingly energy-efficient products meet the demands of our customers' energy needs and storage challenges while concurrently reducing electricity costs and carbon emissions; they also have a net positive impact on the climate. This impact, which we now quantify at the product level and plan to detail at the enterprise level in the coming months, is a testament to our dedication to sustainable practices and integration of environmental stewardship throughout our operations.

In 2023, EnerSys reached a significant milestone. According to the preliminary findings from our 2023 Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions inventory, the avoided emissions associated with the use of our batteries in electric forklifts (replacing diesel and propane forklifts) on average range between five to ten times the emissions from mining, manufacturing and shipping our batteries, depending on battery model and how clean the electric grid is where the forklifts are used. In some locations, the avoided emissions from using EnerSys batteries reach a 20x net benefit. As we continue to reduce our operational and supply chain emissions footprint, these values improve even more. The findings from this past year emphasize the transformative impact our products have on mitigating the carbon footprints across the various industries our 10,000+ customers represent.

At EnerSys, we are committed to improving the sustainability, resiliency, and efficiency of our products, tailoring our services to help our customers reach their sustainability goals, and reducing our operational impact on the environment. As we advance solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to minimizing the impact of our manufacturing, transporting, and distribution processes.

I am proud of the progress EnerSys has made in 2023. Together, we will continue to champion sustainability for the betterment of our company, our stakeholders, and the planet. Thank you for reading our 2023 Sustainability Report. I welcome your feedback and ongoing interest in EnerSys.

Sincerely,

David M. Shaffer

President & CEO