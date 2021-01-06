EnerSys : reg; Announces Launch of Sales of ODYSSEY® Batteries through NAPA AUTO PARTS

READING, Pennsylvania, December 22, 2020 - EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY® batteries, is teaming up with NAPA AUTO PARTS to offer premium Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) ODYSSEY® batteries. As an Approved Vendor, EnerSys® will have the ability to provide ODYSSEY® batteries to 57 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.

'Today's modernized vehicles, with their onboard accessories and added electronic features, require dual purpose batteries that offer both maximized starting power and deep cycle capabilities, and our ODYSSEY® batteries are uniquely engineered to meet these automotive demands and much more' said Tom Rafferty, National Account Manager at EnerSys. 'We are privileged to now be a part of the NAPA family, whose legacy of success in the industry goes back decades, and we look forward to bringing our one-of-a-kind ODYSSEY® batteries to a network of elite motorists.'

Manufactured with proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology and 99 percent pure lead - not lead alloy - the pure lead plates used in the construction of ODYSSEY® batteries are made thinner, allowing for more to fit in the battery. The increased number of plates results in more surface area, increased power and massive deep cycling capability. The rugged construction and non-spillable design of ODYSSEY® batteries protects against high impact shock and mechanical vibration, helping to provide longer service life.

ODYSSEY® batteries feature a three- to 10-year service life and a two-year storage life at 77°F (25°C). They are vibration and shock resistant, classified as 'non-spillable' by the U.S. Department of Transportation and include a limited three-year full replacement warranty. For more information on EnerSys® and its full line of products, systems and support, visit www.enersys.com.

ABOUT ENERSYS® EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies and numerous applications. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles requiring stored energy solutions. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the recent NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries, which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

ABOUT NAPA AUTO PARTS NAPA (www.NAPAOnline.com) was founded in 1925 to meet America's growing need for an auto parts distribution system. Today, more than 500,000 part numbers are distributed across 52 distribution centers, 5,848 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, and more than 16,800 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.

