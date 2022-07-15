EnerSys : reg; Celebrates Grand Opening of its Expanded Richmond, Kentucky Distribution Center

READING, Pennsylvania, July 15, 2022 - EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is proud to announce the grand opening of the Company's expanded Richmond, Kentucky Distribution Center (DC). Today, local officials, including Richmond Mayor, Robert Blythe, and City Manager, Rob Minerich, joined EnerSys® for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark this special milestone. The new 195,000 square foot DC will create new jobs in the community and improve the Company's customer service through enhanced delivery capabilities and faster order fulfillment, helping to address recent supply chain challenges impacting the industry.

"The larger Richmond DC will allow us to store more inventory at one centralized location and in turn, will enable us to offer more stock keeping units (SKU's) in our 'Quick Ship' program -facilitating shipment of a customer's order within 24-hours," said Troy Baxter, Richmond, KY, Plant Manager at EnerSys®. "Furthermore, the new facility will not only help us lower lead times and meet customer demand, but it will also help improve our local economy through the creation of jobs in the Richmond vicinity."

The products that will be fulfilled at the new Richmond DC will be specific to the EnerSys® Motive Power portfolio, including the Company's variety of traditional flooded lead acid and Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery solutions and modular chargers.

"With these products housed in a centrally-located US facility, our fulfillment capabilities are streamlined to a single point for order processing and shipping thus improving our responsiveness to our customers." says Chad Uplinger, Vice President of Sales, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys. "These Motive Power solutions provide customers with recyclable energy storage options to reduce environmental impact and support a sustainable future - powered by electrification."

For more information about EnerSys® and its full line of products, systems, and support, visit www.enersys.com.

ABOUT ENERSYS®

EnerSys®, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles requiring stored energy solutions. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability at EnerSys® is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

EnerSys is making this statement in order to satisfy the "Safe Harbor" provision contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any of the statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A forward-looking statement predicts, projects, or uses future events as expectations or possibilities. Forward-looking statements may be based on expectations concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to operations and the economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements, please see our risk factors as disclosed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.