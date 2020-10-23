EnerSys : reg; Partners with Sanitary Maintenance Consultants, Inc. to Support NexSys® PURE Battery Portfolio

READING, Pennsylvania, October 20, 2020 - EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, recently entered into an agreement with Sanitary Maintenance Consultants, Inc. to represent the NexSys® PURE battery product portfolio. Sanitary Maintenance Consultants, Inc. serves the Janitorial and Sanitation (Jan/San) industry with expert counsel, hands-on demonstration and training, and high-quality solutions. Through this partnership, EnerSys will strengthen its product distribution and reach industry professionals throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

NexSys® PURE batteries, manufactured with Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, provide a virtually maintenance-free power solution, ideally suited for use in floor care applications. With no watering requirements, no battery cleaning or long equalize charges, they not only save operators time spent on labor-intensive upkeep procedures, but also eliminate the risk of damaging acid spills on floors and carpets.

'Reliable, cost-effective and convenient power for cleaning equipment has never been more vital as facilities prepare to reopen amid COVID-19,' said Edward Pogue, Sales Manager, NexSys Products Americas at EnerSys. 'NexSys® PURE batteries are uniquely engineered to withstand repeated daily use while providing premium, long-lasting performance and simplified maintenance.'

With a low self-discharge rate, excellent cycle life and exceptional storage life, NexSys® PURE batteries have the strength to perform after months of inactivity. This is a key benefit for equipment that has been sitting idle since the shutdown in March. Due to their sealed construction, they emit minimal gas and can be used in sensitive environments, including schools, hospitals and retail spaces.

'The NexSys® PURE battery is a premium product that provides reliable power with minimal maintenance - a solution that is invaluable to our customers throughout the cleaning industry,' said William Struck, President, Sanitary Maintenance Consultants, Inc. 'We look forward to working with EnerSys and adding NexSys® PURE batteries to our offering.'

For more information about EnerSys and its full line of products, systems, and support, visit www.enersys.com.

ABOUT ENERSYS: EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies and numerous applications. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles requiring stored energy solutions. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the recent NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries, which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

ABOUT SANITARY MAINTENANCE CONSULTANTS, INC. With over four decades of experience in the Janitorial and Sanitation (Jan/San) industry, Sanitary Maintenance Consultants, Inc. connects an extensive distributor and end-user base with innovative manufacturers and their products. Coverage includes all of Texas and Oklahoma. SMC, Inc. utilizes in-person and digital training for distributor sales personnel and their customers along with interactive product demonstrations.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of EnerSys and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risk that a new program such as this business undertaking may not be successful or fully achieve the objective of the participants, in addition to other risks and uncertainties described in filings made by EnerSys with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. EnerSys undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed conditions or future events, except as required by federal securities laws.